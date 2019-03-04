A manager at one of the leading accounting and consulting firms in Nigeria, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Oluseun Akinrinoye has created some Whatsapp groups to mentor undergraduates, corps members, young professionals and senior level professionals.

Akinrionye created four different Whatsapp groups and shared the links with his followers on LinkedIn.

Explaining to Pulse why he created the groups, Akinrinoye said as a career coach, he believes it would be easier to mentor people based on their career stage rather than coaching them individually.

He said, ''In the past two to three years, I have been doing a lot of mentoring and coaching for young professionals and different categories of people.

''I also write a lot about careers and personal development and I felt there’s a limit to how many people I can mentor individually. For instance, I have almost 30,000 followers, I have people looking forward to what I write, and feel if I can’t mentor them individually, I can put them in groupings; people that are on similar stages of their career like corps members and fresh graduates. I can mentor them collectively, that's the motive behind the groups. The long term goal is to have a platform but at least before then, we can leverage on Whatsapp where they can talk about different topics and ask career questions''.

Seun Akinrinoye is an experienced Tax & Accounting professional with a strong and practical background in the professional services industry. He is a career coach and currently works with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Lagos. (To join any of these Whatsapp groups, follow Seun Akinrinoye on LinkedIn).