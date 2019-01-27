No matter how hard you prepare for a job interview, sometimes, you just don’t get the job you really want to have. Rejection could be a frustrating experience especially if it has happened more than once.

But when this happen, you don’t have to resign to fate or think some village people are working against your chances. You don’t have to get demoralized and stop your job search. As a matter of fact, rejection can actually help you prepare better for your next job interview and that is, if you take the time to learn from it.

The following tips can help you move one after getting rejected in a job interview.

1. Don’t take it personally

Hiring managers have a duty to either accept or reject a candidate in the interest of the company they work for. If you get a no from them, don’t say they reject you because they don’t like your face. Don’t get angry with them or with yourself. Don’t also let frustration set in. Instead, take time to process your emotion. If you’re feeling troubled about it, talk to someone, may be a friend or your mentor.

2. Ask for feedback

When you get a no from a hiring manager, you can ask him/her why you didn’t get the job. There may have been forces outside your control. For example, the company might have decided to promote someone to fill the role. The management might have also decided not to hire for the position again.

On the flip side, you might be the reason you were not employed. You might have been rejected because your skills didn’t match the job requirements or you’re not culturally fit for the organization. Knowing the reasons you’re overlooked helps you identify where the areas you need to develop yourself and prepare better for another interview.

3. Volunteer

Volunteering can help you build your confidence and improve your skillsets and ability to work with others. Instead of getting frustrated and losing hope, volunteering helps you see how much you’re valued and at the same time add depth to your resume.

4 Keep up the search

Never let the frustration that sometimes comes with job search stop you from searching. The sooner you get back searching after a rejection the sooner you get the job you are looking for.