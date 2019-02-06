Getting an invite for a job interview from a company gives you an opportunity to impress the hiring managers and land the job you want.

However, you won’t be able to impress your prospective employers if you do not equip yourself with some useful details that will give you a huge advantage over other job applicants.

If you’re wondering what exactly you need to know about a company, don’t stress, here are five things you really need to find out about an organization.

1. The skills the company values

If there’s a job opening in a company you’ll really like to work for, the first thing expected of you is to know what the company looks for in a qualified candidate. Knowing this helps you to position yourself for the job.

You can find the skills the company values in the descriptions in the job posting. If that’s not detailed enough, check the company’s website to have an idea of the kind of employees the organization looks for on its career page.

2. News and recent events about the company

Companies have a page on their websites for news and events about themselves. It’s a god idea to check the page to know about the company’s latest news and updates. Whatever information you get on this page or social media handles might be useful for you during the interview.

3. The company’s culture, mission and values

First, companies won’t hire any candidate that is not aligned with their culture. You see why knowing this is important, right? According to a study by Millennial Branding in 2014, 43 percent of HR professionals believe cultural fit is the most important quality job seekers can have during the hiring process.

While researching about the company’s culture, it’s also important you find out what the company’s mission and values are. You can see the mission and values on the organization’s website.

4. The person interviewing you

In Nigeria, job applicants don’t usually know the person that will interview them because most companies don’t state it in the invite. However, if you know someone in the company, you can inquire about the person that handles job interview for the company. In most cases, it is the Human Resources Manager.

If you by chance know the person that’ll will interview you, make sure you check the person out on LinkedIn, Twitter and other social media platforms to learn about the interviewer’s background, position with the company, and even some common interests you both share.

5. The company's clients, products and services

As a potential employee, having a general idea of who the company’s clients are, its service and products shows you’re fully prepared for the interview and not just that, it also shows that you are more interested in the company than other applicants and that alone could endear you to the hiring manager.