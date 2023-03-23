ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Cadbury Nigeria announces 2023 Bourn Factor winners

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByCadburyNigeria: Reaffirms Commitment to Talent Development

L-R: Head, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Frederick Mordi; Category Manager, Beverage & Biscuit, Tolulope Olaoye; Managing Director, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye and Marketing Lead, Motsamai Pule, all of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, with the winners of Bourn Factor Season 4, during the media presentation of the awardees at the Company's head office in Lagos.
L-R: Head, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Frederick Mordi; Category Manager, Beverage & Biscuit, Tolulope Olaoye; Managing Director, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye and Marketing Lead, Motsamai Pule, all of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, with the winners of Bourn Factor Season 4, during the media presentation of the awardees at the Company's head office in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The announcement of the winners was made at a media parley held in Lagos with representatives from the winning schools present to receive their prizes. Golden Treasure Model Nursery And Primary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, won the grand prize of three million naira. Evanna Vision Academy, Benin, Edo State, which came second, won two million naira, while Treasure Gold Kiddies Academy, Akure, Ondo State, which came third, won one million naira.

Speaking at the parley, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs Oyeyimika Adeboye, said: “At Cadbury Nigeria Plc, we are committed to the mental wellbeing of children. We realise that a lot of children have an affinity for extracurricular activities apart from the usual curriculum, and that is why the Bourn Factor School Talent Competition endeavours to recognise and encourage kids to showcase these talents. It was imperative for Bournvita to provide ample investment in the talent and education of children, our key consumers, by partnering with schools.”

The Bourn Factor School Talent Competition is open to primary schools across the country, who can qualify and earn points by submitting empty sachets and jars of Bournvita. Schools that qualify are then required to send in a 5-minute video display of their students' talent. The top five schools are rewarded with a sponsored end-of-year party, courtesy of Bournvita, with children from an orphanage of their choice in attendance. The Bourn Factor School Talent Competition is planned to be expanded in the coming years, thereby increasing reach across schools and rewards to winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Bournvita’s responsibility in equipping children for the future, Category Manager, Cocoa Beverages and Biscuits, Cadbury West Africa, Tolu Olaoye said, “We see ourselves as partners to parents and guardians, equipping their children with 16 essential vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc and calcium, for healthy growth and mental alertness. Bournvita is also keen on improving digital literacy. We have done this by providing well-equipped and conducive computer laboratories to past school winners of the Bourn Factor School Talent Competition. We also require winning schools to suggest a charity which we support financially and materially. We believe all these are an investment into the future and health of our country.”

Bournvita is involved in other social impact initiatives including the Bournvita Magic Flight, Bournvita School Programme, Cadbury Bournvita Tech Boot Camp and Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition. It is also the only food drink brand endorsed by the Nutritional Society of Nigeria.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByCadburyNigeria

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

5 different tribes that celebrate New yam festivals in Nigeria

Cadbury Nigeria announces 2023 Bourn Factor winners

Cadbury Nigeria announces 2023 Bourn Factor winners

How to look chic and modest in a scarf

How to look chic and modest in a scarf

Natural Remedies: How to get rid of post-pregnancy belly fat

Natural Remedies: How to get rid of post-pregnancy belly fat

10 male celebrities on dreadlocks and the secret to their amazing hair

10 male celebrities on dreadlocks and the secret to their amazing hair

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note Series is a favourite among many Nigerian youths

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note Series is a favourite among many Nigerian youths

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

The problem with Ready-To-Wear tailors online

The problem with Ready-To-Wear tailors online

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

Pawpaw: The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

5 foods that make menstrual pain worse

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Hilda Baci: A resolute restaurateur on a mission

Hilda Baci: A resolute restaurateur on a mission

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

Here's why you need a sex pillow [Refinery29]

Heard of sex pillows? Here's why you need one

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aba [pinterest]

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria