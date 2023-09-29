ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyNeubelle

At Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre, you can enjoy laser hair removal services which is a more long-lasting solution compared to traditional methods.
At Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre, you can enjoy laser hair removal services which is a more long-lasting solution compared to traditional methods.

Recommended articles

Dealing with unwanted hair struggles every day can be time-consuming. It's amazing how technology has given us this exciting game-changer: laser hair removal.

It's a more long-lasting solution compared to traditional methods and will make life a lot easier for you. Neubelle officially launched in Lagos, in 2018 and they've just opened up a new, state-of-the-art centre on the Island.

This is your chance to indulge in some well-deserved self-care and pampering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tap into the Power of Precision and Efficiency

Neubelle officially launched in Lagos, in 2018 and they've just opened up a new, state-of-the-art centre on the Island.
Neubelle officially launched in Lagos, in 2018 and they've just opened up a new, state-of-the-art centre on the Island. Pulse Nigeria

Did you know that laser hair removal uses laser energy to target and disable hair follicles? It can treat both larger areas like the legs or back, and smaller, sensitive areas, such as the upper lip or bikini line, with minimal discomfort. It also guarantees a longer-lasting solution compared to traditional methods like shaving or waxing.

What to Expect During the Laser Hair Removal Process

Neubelle Med & Wellness laser hair removal services will effectively help with resolving unwanted hair.
Neubelle Med & Wellness laser hair removal services will effectively help with resolving unwanted hair. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Your path to achieving silky-smooth skin starts with a consultation; first, a certified specialist will take a close look at your skin type, hair colour, and medical history to identify the best treatment plan for you. After your treatment plan has been developed, you will start the removal procedure which includes applying the laser to the specific area, where it gets absorbed by your hair follicles.

At Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre, your safety and satisfaction is paramount, your therapist will share what you should expect in more detail and provide pre and post-treatment care instruction guides to ensure a seamless hair removal journey.
At Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre, your safety and satisfaction is paramount, your therapist will share what you should expect in more detail and provide pre and post-treatment care instruction guides to ensure a seamless hair removal journey. Pulse Nigeria

This will prevent hair from growing back, and over a few sessions, depending on your skin and hair composition, you'll notice a gradual reduction in hair density and thickness. At Neubelle Med & Wellness Centre, your safety and satisfaction is paramount, your therapist will share what you should expect in more detail and provide pre and post-treatment care instruction guides to ensure a seamless hair removal journey.

Farewell to Shaving and Waxing

Laser hair removal guarantees a longer-lasting solution compared to traditional methods like shaving or waxing.
Laser hair removal guarantees a longer-lasting solution compared to traditional methods like shaving or waxing. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most significant advantages of laser hair removal is its long-lasting results. Unlike temporary methods that require frequent maintenance, laser hair removal offers a semi-permanent to permanent solution for unwanted hair.

Trust the Neubelle team to guide you on your journey to hair-free skin, leaving you feeling sexy, confident, and liberated.
Trust the Neubelle team to guide you on your journey to hair-free skin, leaving you feeling sexy, confident, and liberated. Pulse Nigeria

As you progress through your treatment sessions, you'll notice a reduction in hair growth, translating to smoother skin and considerably fewer maintenance struggles. Say goodbye to the constraints of shaving or waxing. Trust the Neubelle team to guide you on your journey to hair-free skin, leaving you feeling sexy, confident, and liberated.

As you progress through your treatment sessions, you'll notice a reduction in hair growth, translating to smoother skin and considerably fewer maintenance struggles.
As you progress through your treatment sessions, you'll notice a reduction in hair growth, translating to smoother skin and considerably fewer maintenance struggles. Pulse Nigeria

Embrace the power of laser technology and discover the freedom of silky-smooth skin at Neubelle Med and Wellness Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nubelle Med centre is your chance to indulge in some well-deserved self-care and pampering.
Nubelle Med centre is your chance to indulge in some well-deserved self-care and pampering. Pulse Nigeria

Book your appointment now at neubellewellness.com and follow them on Instagram @neubellewellnesscentre for wellness updates, insights and offerings.

---

#FeaturebyNeubelle

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

World class laser hair removal solution in Nigeria

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

Break free from bad hair habits and transform your natural hair

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

How to wear red lipstick like a pro

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

No Rules, All Thrills: The Naija Highlandah grand finale lights up Lagos!!!

No Rules, All Thrills: The Naija Highlandah grand finale lights up Lagos!!!

PCOS: The leading cause of facial hair and menstrual disorders in women.

PCOS: The leading cause of facial hair and menstrual disorders in women.

Denrele and Tiwa Savage rock the stage at Phantom V Flip 5G grand launch

Denrele and Tiwa Savage rock the stage at Phantom V Flip 5G grand launch

6 tips to survive long international flights

6 tips to survive long international flights

How to dress like Jackie Appiah in 5 easy steps

How to dress like Jackie Appiah in 5 easy steps

5 ways Ghanaian jollof is different from Nigerian jollof

5 ways Ghanaian jollof is different from Nigerian jollof

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why do people use frozen condoms?

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’  - Single woman

Causes of sleep paralysis [sleepcycle]

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Over 25% of Nigerian fathers tested by DNA were not the biological fathers [educationweb]

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report