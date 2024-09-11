ADVERTISEMENT
Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the reasons for darker private parts.

Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]
Why your private parts are darker than the rest of your body [healthline]

Have you noticed that the genitals of most people are darker than other parts of the body? The buttocks, vagina, thighs and penis are typically darker than other body parts. Why is that?

Here are four reasons your private parts may be darker than other areas of your body:

Sweat can cause discolouration in intimate areas due to the buildup of chemicals and debris.

People who sweat excessively may notice darker private areas more than others. Regular cleaning helps prevent the accumulation of residues that can alter skin colour and texture.

Friction and inflammation can cause darkening in intimate areas due to poorly fitting underwear, exercise, walking, or even sex.

Hyperpigmentation occurs when the skin repeatedly rubs against something. Though it's almost impossible to completely avoid friction, you can minimise it by wearing properly fitted clothing.

Lack of ventilation, tight or non-breathable fabrics, and moisture in intimate areas can also contribute to darkening.

The absence of fresh air causes dampness, which can lead to skin discoloration. To avoid this, wear cotton underwear, wash your clothes before wearing them, and consider sleeping without pants for better airflow.

Shaving can lead to hyperpigmentation, irritation from new hair growth, and darker intimate areas.

Chemicals in shaving creams and lotions may worsen the problem. To help the skin recover, trim the hair and reduce frequent shaving. Waxing or laser hair removal are better alternatives if you need to remove hair.

Why your private area is getting darker and what to do about it

Intimate lightening is a treatment that uses natural fruit extracts to brighten or lighten the external skin of private areas. Often referred to as "vaginal bleaching," it does not involve bleaching the vaginal canal.

This treatment should only be done using safe and legal products and with the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Remember, intimate lightening procedures are for external use only and should be approached with caution.

How to tell a man's penis size from his face and fingers

How to lighten your buttocks [nasola]
How to lighten your buttocks [nasola] Pulse Nigeria

5 things to do before a vagina wax appointment - so you won't traumatise your wax lady

Here are some simple and effective home remedies to reduce hyperpigmentation on the buttocks:

Potatoes contain natural bleaching agents that can help reduce hyperpigmentation. Shred a potato, extract the juice, and apply it to the affected areas.

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which can exfoliate the skin and reduce pigmentation. Apply plain yoghurt to the affected areas, leave it on for 20–30 minutes, then rinse.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has skin-lightening properties. Mix turmeric powder with milk or honey to create a paste and apply it to the affected areas.

The citric acid in lemon juice can help brighten dark spots. Apply fresh lemon juice to the affected areas, leave it for 15–20 minutes, then rinse.

Aloe vera has skin-lightening properties and can help reduce hyperpigmentation. Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it directly to the affected areas.

If a dark private part is making you insecure, some lifestyle changes, cosmetic procedure and home remedies can lighten them.

