Here is why you should think twice before using a perfume

Call it a perfume, cologne, toilette or whatever, the truth is we've all been victimized by it. How?

Do you remember having a headache or sneezing badly, because of someone else's perfume? Yes, the perfume was so strong that regardless of how you tried you couldn't resist the fragrance, right?

Well, it happened because you’re inhaling potential toxins and harmful substances that are causing a reaction in your body. And as weird as this may sound, it is potentially just as bad as "second-hand smoke".

Research has even shown that there are MORE chemicals in perfume and cologne than in cigarette smoke. And as a matter of fact, each puff of cigarette smoke has 250 chemicals while perfume and cologne can have up to 3000 different chemicals that make up a signature scent.

It is, however, important to state here that about 95 percent of the chemicals used in fragrances are synthetic, petroleum-based compounds.

And it's normal for these chemicals to cause allergic reactions like sneezing, itchy watery eyes, wheezing and headaches.

Also fragrance can exacerbate asthma, environmental illness (EI) and migraines.

According to the findings of an investigation into fragrances, perfumes, and colognes by the Environmental Working Group (EWG):

16 percent of the reviewed products contained ingredients that may cause cancer

5 percent may contain harmful impurities linked to cancer or other health problem

18 percent contained penetration enhancers that increase exposures to carcinogens and other ingredients of concern

98 percent of products contained ingredients not assessed for safety in cosmetics or with insufficient data

76 percent contained ingredients that are allergens

13 percent of products posed other potential health concern.

How to smell nice without perfume?

1. Buy an essential oil (your favourite scent from the health food store) and dilute it with a carrier oil, like almond oil.

2. Spread coconut oil on your body after you shower. It will give you an appealing scent and make you smell like the beach.

3. Convince yourself to go fragrance-free and let your natural scent (ie. pheromones) attract others to you because pheromones actually have a biological purpose -- to attract the opposite sex. Sounds funny, right?

Here's what you can do if you're disturbed by fragrance

If you’re one of the many people that feel ill when exposed to fragrances, it is advisable for you to opt for fragrance-free varieties of all your personal care items, or at least choosing products that don't contain synthetic fragrance.

You should also inform your family members and friends, especially your co-worker, who wear perfumes that upset your system that you’re reacting to the chemicals in their perfume/cologne, etc.