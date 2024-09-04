ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should never sleep with wet hair

Oghenerume Progress

While it might seem convenient to go to bed with wet hair, the risks far outweigh the benefits.

You probably just washed your hair and you're too tired to dry it off before bed or you got caught in the rain and you're about to go to bed with your wet hair.

While this might seem like an harmless habit it actually has some negative effects on your health and hair.

Here are five reasons you should always dry your hair before hitting the sheets:

Sleeping with wet hair creates a moist environment that’s ideal for fungal growth, particularly on your scalp.

Fungi like Malassezia thrive in damp conditions, and an overgrowth can lead to scalp issues such as dandruff or even more severe conditions like seborrheic dermatitis.

Over time, this can result in itching, flaking, and inflammation, making your scalp uncomfortable and unhealthy.

Wet hair is more fragile than dry hair. The hair shaft swells when wet, making it more prone to damage. Sleeping on wet hair can cause friction between your hair and the pillowcase, leading to breakage, split ends, and overall weakened hair.

If you’re aiming for healthy, strong hair, sleeping with wet hair is a habit best avoided.

While it’s a myth that wet hair directly causes colds, sleeping with wet hair can contribute to a decrease in body temperature, potentially weakening your immune system and making you more susceptible to illness. In colder weather, this risk is even higher.

Additionally, prolonged exposure to a cold, damp environment around your head and neck can aggravate sinus issues, leading to sinus infections or headaches.

When you sleep with wet hair, moisture can transfer to your pillowcase, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. Over time, this can lead to an accumulation of bacteria and allergens in your bedding, which can affect your skin and respiratory health.

Regularly washing your pillowcases can help, but the best solution is to ensure your hair is dry before bed.

Sleeping with wet hair can result in a restless night. The sensation of dampness can be uncomfortable, and your hair is more likely to tangle as you move around during sleep.

These tangles can be difficult to manage in the morning, leading to more time spent on haircare and potentially more damage when you try to brush them out.

While it might seem convenient to go to bed with wet hair, the risks far outweigh the benefits. From potential scalp issues and hair damage to the uncomfortable and health-related effects, sleeping with wet hair can have long-term consequences.

Taking the time to thoroughly dry your hair before bed is a small but essential step in maintaining both your hair health and overall well-being. So next time you’re tempted to skip the blow-dry, remember these points and invest in a good night’s sleep without the risks.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

