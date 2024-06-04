Breaking news:
Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why Yemi Alade loves rocking natural hairstyles, not wigs

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever wondered why Yemi Alade is always wearing braids, bantu knots, and other natural hairstyles?

Why Yemi Alade loves natural hairstyles [industryme]
Why Yemi Alade loves natural hairstyles [industryme]

Media personality Gbemi chatted with Yemi Alade about everything from Yemi's hairstyles, musical tastes, her fluency in French and the state of the Nigerian music industry.

Why Yemi Alade makes natural hairstyles [Spotify]
Why Yemi Alade makes natural hairstyles [Spotify] Pulse Nigeria

Yemi is known for her stunning hairstyles, often making bantu knots and other Afro-centric styles with threads and locs. Gbemi couldn't help but ask if these were conscious choices to celebrate African hair traditions.

Yemi explained that, while she isn't deliberately making a statement, she's a big fan of natural hair. For her, it's all about convenience and confidence; she loves the freedom of being able to wake up and run her fingers through her hair.

The talented singer even revealed she's her own hairstylist. This ensures she can hit the stage without having to worry about making hair appointments.

Temi Iwalaiye

