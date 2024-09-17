Why women can be pregnant without any symptoms until the baby is born

These pregnancies frequently don't result in the traditional signs of pregnancy; instead, the woman might just feel mild fatigue or stomach upset.

Cryptic pregnancies can happen even after taking pregnancy tests and visiting a doctor.

Why women can be pregnant without symptoms

Hormones: Recent pregnancy or birth can disrupt regular hormone cycles, leading to a cryptic pregnancy. Perimenopause: irregular hormone cycles can cause a cryptic pregnancy. Birth control: Unprotected sex can still lead to pregnancy, despite being on birth control. If they are on birth control while pregnant, they might not experience pregnancy symptoms. Stress: High stress can disrupt pregnancy symptoms. Low body fat: Hormonal imbalances can cause a symptomless pregnancy. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): irregular or elongated hormone cycles can cause a cryptic pregnancy. Psychological conditions: "Denial of pregnancy" can occur when someone believes they aren't pregnant despite tests showing otherwise.

Why a woman still sees her period during a cryptic pregnancy

Although bleeding or spotting during pregnancy can be misinterpreted for menstruation, miscarriage is not usually the reason.

It may happen when the embryo sticks to the uterine wall during the shedding of the endometrial lining or when the cervix changes during the course of the pregnancy.

Why the test results are usually negative

Even when a pregnancy test is done, a cryptic pregnancy will come out negative.

Hormonal imbalance is the main cause. A negative pregnancy test result is probably due to low hCG hormone levels. hCG levels can also be impacted by other things like fertility medicines, antibiotics, and medications.

Another factor that can lead to a false negative result is taking the test too soon after missing a period. In order to obtain a more accurate reading due to urine concentration, medical professionals advise retaking the test a week after missing a period and in the morning.

How does a cryptic pregnancy go undetected in ultrasound?

It is highly unlikely to detect a heartbeat before the seventh week of pregnancy. In early pregnancy, the ability to detect a heartbeat may be hampered by unusual ovulation patterns or by being a few days behind the expected last menstrual cycle.