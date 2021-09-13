RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How does a healthy vagina smell?

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Should a vagina be odourless, should it have an odour or should it smell like roses?

What does a healthy vagina smell like
What does a healthy vagina smell like

The truth is the vagina isn’t odourless because it houses a lot of bacteria. However, some are normal, and others aren’t.

Recommended articles

Instead of desiring your vagina to have no odour, you should be more concerned with the kind of smell coming out of it.

A healthy vagina could smell like;

This may be because of the incoming menstrual period or rough sex. Sometimes, sex can lead to abrasion and bruising in your vagina.

Sweet and earthy, some people’s vagina can smell sweet but not like strawberry but an earthy musty sweetness.

Fermented like spoilt yoghurt or bread.

Unhealthy vagina

Unhealthy vagina would smell like;

The famous fishy smell. No, your vagina should not be smelling like spoiled fish, that usually indicates another condition like trichinosis or bacterial vaginosis.

The smell of a decaying organism is the type of smell that makes one scream out loud in horror. This kind of smell is quite worrying.

If you notice your vagina is giving off a bad smell accompanied by other symptoms like itching, bleeding when it isn’t your period, pain during sex or thick discharge then see a doctor.

So how do you get your vagina to have a normal smell? No, the solution isn’t to pour perfume down below or spray all your underwear with heavy deodorant.

Good vagina hygiene can help you have a better smelling vagina. Habits like;

  1. Urinating after sex.
  2. Wearing clean underwear.
  3. Using unscented soap to wash the vagina.
  4. Taking a bath after sweating.
  5. Changing underwear daily.
  6. Wearing breathable underwear.
  7. Not having multiple sexual partners. Multiple sexual partners can affect the PH of your vagina.
  8. Avoid wearing tight clothing.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

Buhari sacks Minister of Power, Minister of Agriculture

INEC finally lists Ozigbo as PDP governorship candidate for Anambra election

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

Trending

5 ways to make your vagina smell good

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

5 reasons why you should have sex during pregnancy

Pregnant woman and her husband

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

Here's why you are growing grey hair at a young age [Daily Active]

Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for stretch marks.. Here's how to use it

How to get rid stretch marks with coconut oil [ece-auto-gen]