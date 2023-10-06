ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Watch this brand new series titled 'My Cosmetic Diaries' by Dr Uju Rapu

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyDrUjuRapu

Join Dr Uju Rapu, our experienced doctor-host as she demystifies the world of cosmetic transformations.
Join Dr Uju Rapu, our experienced doctor-host as she demystifies the world of cosmetic transformations.

Recommended articles

Those words have resonated with me ever since. In this heartfelt episode of "My Cosmetic Diaries," we set out to transform the insecurities that weighed on Precious.

Trailer link:

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, she carried the burden of wearing butt pads, seeking a confidence that seemed just out of reach since 2015. Join us as we uncover Precious's powerful journey of self-discovery and self-love.

Discover the Power of Authenticity

Episode 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Join Dr Uju Rapu, our experienced doctor-host as she demystifies the world of cosmetic transformations. In this 6-part series, we're diving deep into real-life stories of individuals seeking positive change. With expert guidance, we're dispelling myths and setting new trends in cosmetic procedures. Get ready for a journey of empowerment, education, and transformation!

Watch & subscribe on Youtube

Episode 2 cont'd:

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also be the first to get new episodes by going to our mailing list with this link;

https://belfioresocials.systeme.io/589b6e07

---

#FeaturebyDrUjuRapu

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You should take a pregnancy test when you notice these 3 signs

You should take a pregnancy test when you notice these 3 signs

Watch this brand new series titled 'My Cosmetic Diaries' by Dr Uju Rapu

Watch this brand new series titled 'My Cosmetic Diaries' by Dr Uju Rapu

Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

Did you know Abuja is called ‘The Buj'? 10 Nigerian states and their hilarious nicknames

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

7 outfits for 7 events: A Cee C Nwadiora-inspired guide to slaying this weekend

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Did you know breast cancer affects men too? Here's how

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

5 amazing health benefits of eating afang soup

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

Glenfiddich Launches Limited Edition Sleeves: A tribute to Nigeria’s Independence & mavericks M.I, Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

DIY Recipes: How to make mayonnaise using avocado

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Breast cancer: Who is at risk and how to minimise your chances of developing it

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What happens when you don't wash your bra [huffpost]

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

Vaginal health

Myth or truth: Can drinking soaked groundnut water tighten your vagina?

Kidney

Aside from smoking and drinking, these factors could be damaging your kidneys

Switch up your bedtime routine habits for glow-inducing beauty sleep [Pinterest]

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed