ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

Temi Iwalaiye

Scientists have revealed that using e-cigarettes or vaping can affect testicular size, sexual desire, and sperm count.

How vaping shrinks testicles [Wired]
How vaping shrinks testicles [Wired]

Recommended articles

Rather than tobacco, they inhale and exhale vapour. Vaping is often referred to as using an e-cigarette.

Turkish scientists conducted research on rats to find out the effect of smoking on sexual health.

Vaping causes testicles to shrink [istockphoto]
Vaping causes testicles to shrink [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers observed that exposing rats to cigarette smoke and e-cigarette vapours lowers the size of their testicles. They also discovered stress indicators in the blood and vaginal tract.

The rats were exposed to cigarette smoke or e-cigarette vapours twice a day for one hour each time. And the control group received neither.

According to a study published in the Spanish-language journal Revista Internacional de Andrología, traditional cigarettes are significantly more harmful. Rats exposed to cigarette smoke experienced the lowest sperm count among the three groups studied.

The rats exposed to cigarette smoke had smaller and lighter testes than the e-cigarette and unexposed groups. The study suggests that e-cigarette liquid could increase oxidative stress and cause morphological changes in the testicle.

Danish scientists conducted a 2020 study on 2,000 men, finding that daily e-cigarette users had a lower total sperm count compared to non-vapers. More research on this is still necessary.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

The aftereffects of an abortion on your body

The aftereffects of an abortion on your body

5 reasons you’re still dreaming about your ex

5 reasons you’re still dreaming about your ex

5 outfits for 5 days of work if you're broke and on a budget

5 outfits for 5 days of work if you're broke and on a budget

Why new studies suggest female doctors are better surgeons than male doctors

Why new studies suggest female doctors are better surgeons than male doctors

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

Men, here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mouth ulcer

4 home remedies to treat mouth ulcers

Masturbation increases the chances of fertility in males

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

These are 7 possible reasons of sudden weakness or shakiness

This is how you know you're fertile. [Pinterest]

5 subtle signs to know when a woman is in her fertile window