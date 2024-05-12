ADVERTISEMENT
3 eating disorders that should have you concerned about your mental health

Amos Robi

Untreated eating disorders can have serious consequences on physical and emotional well-being

A man eating while on the floor
A man eating while on the floor
  • Eating disorders affect all people from different ages and backgrounds and have serious physical and emotional consequences
  • Untreated eating disorders can lead to severe health complications, and treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach involving medical, nutritional, and psychological interventions

Eating disorders are complex mental health conditions that can have serious consequences on both physical and emotional well-being.

They affect people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, and it's essential to recognise the signs, understand the potential health risks, and know the available treatment options.

Anorexia nervosa is characterised by an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted body image.

Individuals with anorexia often restrict their food intake severely, leading to significant weight loss and malnutrition.

Common behaviours include obsessive calorie counting, excessive exercise, and avoiding social situations involving food.

A woman enjoying her meal
A woman enjoying her meal Pulse Live Kenya
Bulimia nervosa involves cycles of binge eating followed by compensatory behaviours such as self-induced vomiting, misuse of laxatives or diuretics, or excessive exercise.

Unlike anorexia, individuals with bulimia may maintain a relatively normal weight, but they often experience feelings of guilt, shame, and loss of control surrounding their eating habits.

Binge-eating disorder is characterised by recurrent episodes of consuming large amounts of food in a short period, accompanied by a sense of loss of control.

Unlike bulimia, individuals with binge-eating disorders do not engage in compensatory behaviours.

A man binge eating
A man binge eating Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why the ‘healthy eating’ obsession could be really bad for your health

They may eat rapidly, even when not physically hungry, and feel distressed or guilt afterwards.

  1. Extreme weight loss or fluctuations in weight
  2. Obsession with food, calories, and body weight
  3. Isolation from social activities involving food
  4. Evidence of purging behaviours such as frequent bathroom visits
  5. Physical signs such as fatigue, dizziness, or fainting
  6. Dental issues from vomiting (e.g., erosion of tooth enamel)

Untreated eating disorders can lead to a range of severe health complications, including:

  1. Malnutrition and nutrient deficiencies
  2. Cardiovascular problems (e.g., irregular heartbeats, low blood pressure)
  3. Gastrointestinal issues (e.g., constipation, acid reflux)
  4. Bone density loss and osteoporosis
  5. Hormonal imbalances
  6. Depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders
  7. Suicidal thoughts or behaviours
Young-depressed-adult-home
Young-depressed-adult-home Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Signs you might be having an eating disorder

Treating eating disorders often requires a multidisciplinary approach involving medical, nutritional, and psychological interventions. Some common treatment options include:

  • Nutritional counselling: Working with a registered dietitian to establish balanced eating patterns and address nutritional deficiencies.
  • Therapy: Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), and interpersonal therapy (IPT) can help individuals address underlying emotional issues and develop healthier coping mechanisms.
  • Medication: In some cases, antidepressants or other psychiatric medications may be prescribed to manage symptoms such as depression or anxiety.
  • Support groups: Joining support groups or participating in group therapy can provide individuals with a sense of community and understanding.
  • Hospitalisation: In severe cases where medical stabilisation is necessary, hospitalisation may be required to address immediate health concerns.
AI generated image of a patient-in-a-hospital-bed-holding-a-phone
AI generated image of a patient-in-a-hospital-bed-holding-a-phone Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 6 signs that may indicate eating disorders

Eating disorders are serious mental health conditions that require professional intervention and support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with disordered eating habits, it's essential to seek help from a qualified healthcare provider.

