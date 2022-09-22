RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Tiwa Savage reveals her beauty secrets including that her moisturizer has a tinge of her blood

Nigeria's number one bad girl and the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage shared some beauty secrets with Vogue.

Tiwa Savage shares some secrets with Vogue [Instagram/Tiwasavage]
Everyone talks about how young and beautiful, the 42-year-old singer looks, but it is not all thanks to miracle genes, Tiwa Savage shared some of her secrets with Vogue,

“Growing up in Nigeria, I had black soap for my face and cocoa butter all over my skin. During quarantine, I started researching things and trying to get rid of my pigmentation.” She told Vogue.

Tiwa's skin-care regimen starts with Barbara Sturm foaming cleaner and toner. Then she uses Obagi’s eye cream every day and night and a little bit of Vitamin C serum.

Here is where it gets interesting, Tiwa’s moisturizer from Barbara Sturm has a little bit of her blood plasma. “She takes the plasma from my blood to make this face cream only for me—only for Tiwa.” She said.

Then she adds sunscreen and Tata Harper’s hydrating essence to complete her beauty routine.

Tiwa Savage revealed to Vogue that ever since Naomi Campbell cautioned her against using foundation, she doesn’t anymore.

Tiwa believes in doing makeup for herself, she studied many pro makeup artists, no wonder she is Africa’s first M·A·C Maker with a lipstick line from Mac Cosmetics. “Even if I have a makeup artist, I still do my eyebrows myself.” She said.

“Nobody else knows your face better than you; if you invest the time in skincare and makeup, I promise you—it might seem overwhelming, [but] you’ll get the hang of it.”

She also uses tinted spot treatment to get rid of acne scars and conceals underneath her eyes and forehead with Laura Mercier’s loose powder and Mac Powder.

She doesn’t like covering all her dark spots because “I feel like there’s perfection in imperfection,”

She blends it all with NARS blush, and Fenty Beauty highlighter and then finishes off her look with her newly launched MAC lipstick.

