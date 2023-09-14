The world's tallest dog, Zeus, passes away from cancer

He was only three years old at the time of his death on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Great Dane achieved the iconic record title in 2022 when he measured an astonishing 3 feet 5.18 inches tall.

Pulse Nigeria

Zeus had to undergo the amputation of his front right leg after veterinarians discovered his cancer. In a devastating turn of events, the dog developed pneumonia following the surgery, ultimately succumbing to his illness.

Zeus's owner, Brittany, fondly reminisced about her beloved dog, saying, “Zeus was a truly special dog. He was gentle, loving, very stubborn but always happy to see his family and many, many friends on his adventures around Dallas & Fort Worth. Zeus packed a lot of life into three short years and was primed to beat cancer’s butt”

Pulse Nigeria

She expressed her gratitude for the brief but precious time she and her family spent with Zeus, adding, “He brought us so much joy and happiness to so many people. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. We are so thankful for the amazing team of humans who have been with us through this. Zeus had the absolute best doctors and nurses working around the clock to help him, but in the end, he was just too sick. We know that Zeus is in a better place now, running free and eating the good stuff off of the countertops in heaven. We will never forget him. Goodbye Zeusy, we love you! Cancer sucks!”

Donnie Davis, Brittany’s dad, mentioned that Zeus died with his head resting in his mom’s lap. He appreciated the efforts of the oncology and surgical teams who did everything in their power to save their beloved pet.

Pulse Nigeria

Zeus was a gift to Brittany from her brother, joining their lives at just eight weeks old and quickly becoming an important part of the family.

Pulse Nigeria