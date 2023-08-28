ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

Anna Ajayi

It wouldn't surprise you to know that this contest isn't your typical beauty pageant.

World's most beautiful vagina contest [Pinterest]
World's most beautiful vagina contest [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

The aim of this contest was to find the most visually appealing "pussy" out there. But it doesn't just end there.

After selecting the most beautiful vagina, Sloan's intention is to design sex toys tailored for men's self-pleasure purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a desire to make the best products, he set out on a mission to find out what men find appealing when it comes to the appearance of female genitalia. And so, he launched the "World's Most Beautiful Vagina Pageant," inviting women to participate by submitting pictures of their own private parts.

In this rather unconventional contest, a total of 182 brave women sent in their entries. The rules were simple: women uploaded images of their vaginas to the contest's website. While the grand winner is set to win $5,000, the runners-up aren't left empty-handed. Second place gets a prize of $2,500, and the third-place winner walks away with $1,500.

But that's not all.

The crowned winner gets the opportunity to travel to Los Angeles to have her vagina scanned and transformed into a 3D sex toy for men to jerk off with.

According to Sloan, the contest serves a higher purpose, which is to inform his sex tech innovations. In simpler terms, he wants to create the best products that cater to the desires of men, and this competition offers real-time data into what men consider attractive in terms of vulva appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Past winners of the contest, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have explained their reasons for participating:

  1. Nell (Name changed): The winner with a score of 7.7 from the UK revealed that her boyfriend's compliments on her "cute, chubby vagina" inspired her to join. 
  2. Jenny: A 23-year-old from Germany secured the second spot with a score of 7.3. She said she found the contest amusing and decided to participate because she believed she could do better than her competitors. 
  3. The third-place winner: This participant was not as enthusiastic as the others. She said she was made to participate by her boyfriend. In her words, "My boyfriend made me do it. He told me about it and then I didn't want to do it. And then we had a few drinks and then we did it … I was very uncomfortable. It was like being at the doctors." She recounted that the experience left her feeling uncomfortable.

Some might raise eyebrows and question the nature of the contest but others see things differently.

Nichi Hodgson, a sex columnist for Men's Health U.K., accompanied Sloan during the scanning process and observed that participants were usually women looking to have some fun. Hodgson believes that people allow themselves to be judged for aesthetics regularly and she doesn’t see much difference between this contest and conventional beauty pageants.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this contest?

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

The shocking reason why the 'World's Most Beautiful Vagina Contest' exists

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Veekee James

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

5 mistakes to avoid when you want to hide your pimples

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

TomTom’s Breathe Academy: Simplifying access for young music creatives

Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

Here are 5 ways to care for your dreadlocks as a man

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Foundation crowns Omojola ‘Queen of Peace Nigeria’ 2023

Foundation crowns Omojola ‘Queen of Peace Nigeria’ 2023

2023 Miss Nigeria USA Pageant holds in Texas September 3

2023 Miss Nigeria USA Pageant holds in Texas September 3

Here are some surprising reasons you should never throw away eggshells

Here are some surprising reasons you should never throw away eggshells

The weird story of the people who danced themselves to death

The weird story of the people who danced themselves to death

Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thick girl

5 overlooked challenges of having a voluptuous backside

Once a person becomes sexually active, the race for good sex begins because it’s not just about having sex but how good it is. (Credit: Daily Advent Nigeria – - Dailyadvent.com)

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during sex?

Your post-coitus behaviour could have a huge impact on your health.

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after sex

The peacock pose [yogadaily]

5 sex exercises that make men last longer and prevent premature ejaculation