Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

Pads are absorbent rectangles fastened to pants to absorb menstrual blood as it flows. Some have additional material on the sides for added strength.

Pads are classified into several types: super, slender, overnight, perfumed, maxi, and micro depending on your type of flow.

For most menstruating women, a disposable sanitary pad is their go-to when it comes to period care.

Most young women learn how to wear their pads in their teens, and there is a common method; however, a hack on TikTok has shown that we’ve been wearing pads the wrong way.

Here’s how to wear a pad the right way

Step 1: Prepare the pad

Most pads have two adhesive strips: one on the back and another securing the wings. Remove the paper covering the adhesive strip to expose the sticky side.

Step 2: Use the peel paper

Instead of discarding the paper covering the wings, use it to temporarily hold the pad in place.

Step 3: Apply the pad

Centre the pad inside your pants with the adhesive side down. The shorter part of the pad should be placed in front. Press firmly to secure it. Position the wings on the inside of your pants and press firmly again.

Step 4: Adjust for comfort

Ensure the pad is comfortably positioned and covers the desired area.