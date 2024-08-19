During menstruation, women use a variety of devices to absorb blood, including pads, tampons, and menstrual cups; however, pads are the most common.
Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way
One of the issues with sanitary pads is they shift or move, and this can cause spills, leaks, and stains.
Pads are absorbent rectangles fastened to pants to absorb menstrual blood as it flows. Some have additional material on the sides for added strength.
Pads are classified into several types: super, slender, overnight, perfumed, maxi, and micro depending on your type of flow.
For most menstruating women, a disposable sanitary pad is their go-to when it comes to period care.
Most young women learn how to wear their pads in their teens, and there is a common method; however, a hack on TikTok has shown that we’ve been wearing pads the wrong way.
Here’s how to wear a pad the right way
Step 1: Prepare the pad
Most pads have two adhesive strips: one on the back and another securing the wings. Remove the paper covering the adhesive strip to expose the sticky side.
Step 2: Use the peel paper
Instead of discarding the paper covering the wings, use it to temporarily hold the pad in place.
Step 3: Apply the pad
Centre the pad inside your pants with the adhesive side down. The shorter part of the pad should be placed in front. Press firmly to secure it. Position the wings on the inside of your pants and press firmly again.
Step 4: Adjust for comfort
Ensure the pad is comfortably positioned and covers the desired area.
Some women on social media have spoken about how wearing their pads this way works and has kept it firmly in its place.
