ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the issues with sanitary pads is they shift or move, and this can cause spills, leaks, and stains.

The right way to wear sanitary pads [Purrple]
The right way to wear sanitary pads [Purrple]

During menstruation, women use a variety of devices to absorb blood, including pads, tampons, and menstrual cups; however, pads are the most common.

Recommended articles

Pads are absorbent rectangles fastened to pants to absorb menstrual blood as it flows. Some have additional material on the sides for added strength.

Pads are classified into several types: super, slender, overnight, perfumed, maxi, and micro depending on your type of flow.

For most menstruating women, a disposable sanitary pad is their go-to when it comes to period care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most young women learn how to wear their pads in their teens, and there is a common method; however, a hack on TikTok has shown that we’ve been wearing pads the wrong way.

Cotton sanitary pads (TIICO)
Cotton sanitary pads (TIICO) Pulse Live Kenya

Most pads have two adhesive strips: one on the back and another securing the wings. Remove the paper covering the adhesive strip to expose the sticky side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of discarding the paper covering the wings, use it to temporarily hold the pad in place.

ALSO READ: How painful are period cramps, according to science?

Centre the pad inside your pants with the adhesive side down. The shorter part of the pad should be placed in front. Press firmly to secure it. Position the wings on the inside of your pants and press firmly again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure the pad is comfortably positioned and covers the desired area.

Some women on social media have spoken about how wearing their pads this way works and has kept it firmly in its place.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

How to get rid of chest acne

How to get rid of chest acne

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

Sundry Foods Limited celebrates 20 years of serving deliciousness across Nigeria

Sundry Foods Limited celebrates 20 years of serving deliciousness across Nigeria

Common mistakes to avoid as a bride, at your function

Common mistakes to avoid as a bride, at your function

5 questions that start fights in marriages

5 questions that start fights in marriages

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

3 ways to enjoy Premier League if your wife hates football

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

Ask Pulse: Japa forced me to leave wife in Nigeria but I'm scared she's cheating

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 reasons public relationships don't last

5 reasons public relationships don't last

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

Influencer Ajib Gathoni

Everything to know about Adenomyosis & how it affects women during menses

It is not just about exercising but exercising right [Shutterstock]

Here's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar

Raisins-Times of India

How to fight sexual weakness and low sperm count using raisins