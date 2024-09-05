ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The way you're holding your phone right now is hurting your hands

Temi Iwalaiye

Is your phone in your hand? How are you holding it?

How to hold your smartphone properly [istockphoto]
How to hold your smartphone properly [istockphoto]

The way you hold your smartphone or tablet can lead to pain and inflammation in your pinkie and thumb, a condition called "smartphone finger." It can also strain your wrists and arms.

Recommended articles

If you hold your phone with your pinky finger underneath and your wrist bent inward, you put pressure on the ulnar nerve, which runs through your forearm and hand. This can cause pain and discomfort.

While the pinkie and thumb are most commonly affected, your wrists and arms can also experience strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2017 study linked extended use of smartphones to a higher likelihood of experiencing another painful wrist and hand disorder, suggesting caution when using hand-held electronic devices to minimise the risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome.

Prolonged use of smartphones has been linked to a higher risk of carpal tunnel syndrome, a painful wrist and hand disorder.

How to hold your smartphone [freepik]
How to hold your smartphone [freepik] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition resulting from repeated pressure on the wrist, where the median nerve passes into the hand and meets the wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common causes include repetitive hand movements, such as typing, which can cause pain, numbness, finger tingling, and weakened grip strength.

A study by White and colleagues found that 54% of frequent smartphone users reported musculoskeletal pain and discomfort, while 12% of non-intensive users reported similar pain.

A study involving 48 students found that those who spent more than nine hours a day on their devices experienced more and increased discomfort in their wrists and hands.

To avoid hand injuries caused by excessive phone use, it is important to maintain a neutral wrist position.

ALSO READ: Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no direct causal link between hand injuries and phone use, incorrect and frequent holding could potentially lead to issues like thumb arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendinitis.

  • To prevent hand injuries from excessive phone use, it's important to maintain a neutral wrist position.
  • Take regular breaks from using your phone.
  • Choose a phone that fits your hand comfortably.
  • Use hands-free options like voice commands or phone calls instead of texting.
  • If you use a phone case with an attachment, avoid resting your phone's weight entirely on one spot.
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

When do you get your first period after childbirth?

When do you get your first period after childbirth?

The way you're holding your phone right now is hurting your hands

The way you're holding your phone right now is hurting your hands

Is he emotionally unavailable? How to tell

Is he emotionally unavailable? How to tell

Do your parents hate your partner? 5 times you can still go ahead and get married

Do your parents hate your partner? 5 times you can still go ahead and get married

Why is there a hole at the top in every bathtub and sink?

Why is there a hole at the top in every bathtub and sink?

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

Simple home trick to remove scratches from your car bodywork

Simple home trick to remove scratches from your car bodywork

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Don't block your ex, do this instead

Don't block your ex, do this instead

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

Why does a sick person reject a kidney? [istock]

Why does a sick person with a bad kidney reject a healthy kidney?

Long nails- Reddit

Here are 11 tips on how to grow long and fine nails