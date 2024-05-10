ADVERTISEMENT
The real origin of the viral Asoka makeup challenge and how to do it

Temi Iwalaiye

If you've scrolled through TikTok and Instagram lately, you've likely seen the viral and complicated Asoka challenge flooding your timeline.

The asoka makeup trend [instagram/noararami]
In the Asoka trend, women make elaborate hand movements while dancing and applying makeup. It also involves captivating transitions.

The trend originates from the popular song "San Sanana" from the 2001 Bollywood film "Asoka." The movie told the historical journey of Emperor Asoka of the Maurya Empire during the 3rd century BCE, portrayed by Shahrukh Khan. The song, originally sung and performed by the character Kaurwaki (played by Kareena Kapoor) inspired this trend.

It started with an Indonesian influencer who used the song to create a makeup transition video for a bride, transforming her into a stunning Bengali bride. From there, the trend quickly caught on in other countries as influencers worldwide put their spin on it.

This challenge is arguably one of the most challenging on TikTok. You need to watch a lot of videos and tutorials. It requires hours of practice to sync your hand movements with the music.

You can learn by watching tutorial videos. It's also essential to have strong makeup skills or use the help of a makeup expert.

Additionally, knowing how to edit videos is key, or you may need to collaborate with a skilled video editor to bring your vision to life.

Temi Iwalaiye

