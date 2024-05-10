The real origin of the viral Asoka makeup challenge and how to do it

Where did the Asoka trend start?

The trend originates from the popular song "San Sanana" from the 2001 Bollywood film "Asoka." The movie told the historical journey of Emperor Asoka of the Maurya Empire during the 3rd century BCE, portrayed by Shahrukh Khan. The song, originally sung and performed by the character Kaurwaki (played by Kareena Kapoor) inspired this trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did it become a trend?

It started with an Indonesian influencer who used the song to create a makeup transition video for a bride, transforming her into a stunning Bengali bride. From there, the trend quickly caught on in other countries as influencers worldwide put their spin on it.

How to join the Asoka trend

ADVERTISEMENT

This challenge is arguably one of the most challenging on TikTok. You need to watch a lot of videos and tutorials. It requires hours of practice to sync your hand movements with the music.

You can learn by watching tutorial videos. It's also essential to have strong makeup skills or use the help of a makeup expert.