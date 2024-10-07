ADVERTISEMENT
6 hidden meanings behind women wearing silver anklets

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's what it means when you see a woman wearing silver anklets.

Spiritual significance of silver anklets [amazon]
Spiritual significance of silver anklets [amazon]

Anklets have a long and colourful history and have been associated with wealth and class in prehistoric societies.

In ancient Egypt, anklets were a sign of wealth worn by both sexes. Anklet designs had a lot of symbolic value.

For instance, it was thought that the anklets with designs of the Eye of Horus would protect against bad spirits. Some patterns showcased had imagery that reflected fertility, love, or the afterlife.

When anklets moved to other countries, like India, they were linked to femininity and marital status.

Anklets are worn for fashion and self-expression these days, yet they still have spiritual and health-related benefits like:

Traditionally, silver has been associated with the moon. The moon is said to represent emotions like intuition and nurturing.

It is believed that wearing silver anklets will amplify these attributes in women, thus encouraging emotional equilibrium and serenity.

According to astrology, silver is believed to have protective qualities. Hence, an effective approach to protecting oneself from bad energy and evil spirits is to wear silver anklets.

The hidden meaning behind anklets [amazon]
ALSO READ: Does an anklet signify promiscuity?

ALSO READ: Does an anklet signify promiscuity?

Silver is connected with feminine energy and is thought to amplify traits like compassion, sensitivity, and creativity.

Anklets made of silver is said to accentuate these characteristics in the wearer.

Many cultures believe that silver is linked with abundance and prosperity. So, some women wear silver anklets to attract wealth and good fortune.

Silver anklets can alleviate foot oedema and leg discomfort, promoting blood circulation and reducing numbness, tingling, and weakening of the leg.

It has been proven scientifically that wearing silver daily can help manage leg discomfort and promote overall well-being.

While it is true that some women wear silver anklets for spiritual reasons, many modern women wear silver anklets because they believe it looks good on their feet.

These different meanings show that anklets have spiritual, health, and aesthetic benefits.

