RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The dangers of using Agbo Jedi Jedi

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Agbo Jedi Jedi is usually sold in its crude and unprocessed form.

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}
Agbo drinks {tnc africa}
Recommended articles

Jedi Jedi is called ‘the running’ in Ghana and has different connotations in other African countries.

The symptoms of Jedi Jedi are haemorrhoids which are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum, diarrhoea, and anal fissures, a tear in the anus when hard faeces pass through it.

Agbo Jedi Jedi is gotten from scented leaves, grapefruit, juice extracts, bitter leaf, sorghum leaves, naphthalene tablets, and garlic.

World Health Organization and even the Nigerian government encourage herbal mixtures to treat Jedi Jedi and other diseases.

However, the fact that certain ingredients used to manufacture drugs are natural does not guarantee their safety for use.

Most of the time, Agbo Jedi Jedi is hawked in its crude and unprocessed form on the streets or sold in the market.

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has encouraged that these drugs should be sold in refined, processed packages.

They are encouraged to list the constituents of these drugs so that the public can be informed about what they are taking in.

These Agbo Jedi Jedi bought on the streets are unsafe. They do not have NAFDAC numbers and are sold in their raw and unprocessed forms.

Some studies have associated acute renal failure (kidney failure) and liver failure with the use of Agbo Jedi Jedi and traditional medicine.

Sometimes Agbo Jedi Jedi is adulterated with heavy toxic metals, orthodox or pharmaceutical drugs and contaminated with microbes.

Another issue is the lack of appropriate doses and dosages, so a person does not know when they have taken an overdose.

It has proven to be harmful for pregnant women and they must at all cost avoid it.

One must be careful with its use, despite how older family members seem to encourage it.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Twitter reacts to video of Angel flashing private to housemates

How does a healthy vagina smell?

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How childbirth and breastfeeding affects sex between couples

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

BBNaija 2021: Highlights from the Saturday Night Party with DJ Joenel

Actress Bimbo Oshin's husband Dudu Heritage is dead

Trending

How does a healthy vagina smell?

What does a healthy vagina smell like

5 ways to make your vagina smell good

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

Here's why you are growing grey hair at a young age [Daily Active]

5 tricks to grow your beard faster

5 tricks to grow your beard faster (Classic Ghana)