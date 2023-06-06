The best meals to eat at every age

It is so vital to life, we spend a lot of time thinking about what to eat.

As we get older, our dietary requirements fluctuate along with our bodies. Here’s how to maintain good health as you get older:

Children and teens

They should eat a balanced diet containing a variety of delicacies like eggs, milk, spinach, lettuce and vegetable. Foods rich in calcium, iron and Vitamins are very important as they grow. They need to stay away from processed meals as it has no health benefits and can lead to obesity and other health challenges.

20s-30s

Don't miss meals and eat recklessly because you are young, instead make an investment in your body and feeding.

If you don’t eat meals containing vitamin D, calcium and magnesium, it could lead to osteoporosis later in life. Women are more at risk because they have smaller bones and lose estrogen as they age.

Eat the following:

Banana: The 20s and 30s are full of nerve-racking anxiety. The vitamins, magnesium and Vitamin B6 in bananas can help you cope with anxiety. Spinach: Eat spinach for magnesium, vitamin K, iron, and B vitamins, all of which are healthy for your bones. Dried apricots: Without causing a spike in blood sugar, they help your sweet tooth. Additionally, they contain folic acid, calcium, iron, and bone-building phosphorus. Brown rice is rich in fibre and includes an amino acid that your body transforms into the relaxing brain chemical GABA which calms agitated nerves. Eggs are a great source of vitamin D, which is essential for bone health, and choline, which supports liver function. These nutrients also boost the production of serotonin, the "feel good" hormone that can enhance your mood and reduce the risk of depression.

40s

When you are in your 40s, your metabolism slows down, and your hormones may be unbalanced. Eat to maintain your iron and energy levels.

Brown rice

Whole grains like brown rice don't cause an insulin spike like wheat does, it controls blood sugar levels and reduces cravings for carbohydrates and sugar.

2. Oranges include vitamin C, which enhances immunity, facilitates iron absorption, and promotes collagen production for glowing skin.

3. Soy and its products, and legume seeds (lentils, beans, peas) are the richest sources of isoflavones. Isoflavones mimic estrogen and support hormone balancing.

4. The indoles found in cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli help balance estrogen levels and reduce breast soreness, mood swings, and sugar cravings. This is especially important for women who are going through pre-menopause.

5. Red meat: Heme iron, which is the most easily absorbed type of iron, is found in red meat like cattle, lamb, and pork.

Don't drink a lot of alcohol at this age. Drink two glasses of alcohol per day for women and three glasses for men and try to go two days in a row without drinking each week.

50s

When you are in your 50s make sure your heart is healthy. Check your cholesterol levels and monitor your blood pressure regularly.

Flaxseeds and beets: One tablespoon a day of this one of the highest plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids reduces cholesterol. Ground them before eating to increase the strength of your muscles, decrease blood pressure, and supply folic acid. Eat oily fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, and trout because they contain Omega-3 fatty acids and they lower cholesterol and prevent heart disease. With bones, canned varieties are just as tasty and a great source of calcium. Garlic improves immunity and keeps arteries free thanks to its antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-blood-clotting qualities. Oats stabilize blood sugar levels and their fibre content helps you feel fuller for longer. Yoghurt and other fermented foods keep your gut and immune system strong

Avoid taking fat-free milk to control your weight. According to recent research, it isn't any healthier than full-fat milk, which aids in the absorption of essential fat-soluble vitamins like A and D.

60s-70s+

At this stage, you have to protect your joints, physical and mental health by your choice of food.

Incorporate fish and other seafood into your diet, particularly cold-water fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines, as they are rich in omega-3. These essential fatty acids not only aid in relieving joint pain and battling dementia but also combat depression. They also provide vitamin B12, which is crucial for mental and physical performance. Blueberries: Polyphenols, which improve circulation and brain function and may help decrease blood pressure after menopause, are abundant in blueberries. Avocados have monounsaturated fats that help control cholesterol and fight cancer, heart disease, and the signs of ageing. They also contain the antioxidant glutathione, which improves the efficiency of your liver. Walnuts are crucial for brain and nerve function. All nuts contain valuable minerals, including selenium, magnesium, iron and zinc. Kale contains protective antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which reduce the risk of age-related eye degeneration and cataracts.