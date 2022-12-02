The atrocities of the BBL trend [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

What’s worse is this shape was first seen on a South African woman, Sarah Baartman who was ridiculed for how she looks, now even Caucasians are trying to look like that.

While we maintain the freedom to make personal choices on how our bodies appear - since it’s nobody's business. A whole generation is influenced by celebrities to sculpt their bodies to look like perfect slim-thick women. The reality is they have access to the best surgeons.

The more harmful effects of BBL are less cultural and even more physical which is more deadly and harmful. It is one of the most harmful surgeries in the world with an equally long recovery period. While celebrities have access to the best surgeons, more and more women die from BBL. "A survey taken from almost 700 surgeons worldwide showed that 3% of the surgeons had a patient pass away after the procedure. The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons explained that BBLs hold the highest mortality rate, with one in 3,000 patients passing away after receiving the surgery."

Plus, women can get addicted to plastic surgery and keep going for it until it becomes botched.