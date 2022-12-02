Imagine being in a room, a party, or a club and everyone looks exactly the same. Their butt looks like two immovable balloons, their waists are outrageously thin, and their boobs are full - it almost seems like the work of a kindergarten student drawing what he thinks a shapely woman looks.
The atrocities of the BBL trend [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]
If Brazilian Butt Lift was a person, it would have been tried and jailed.
What’s worse is this shape was first seen on a South African woman, Sarah Baartman who was ridiculed for how she looks, now even Caucasians are trying to look like that.
While we maintain the freedom to make personal choices on how our bodies appear - since it’s nobody's business. A whole generation is influenced by celebrities to sculpt their bodies to look like perfect slim-thick women. The reality is they have access to the best surgeons.
The more harmful effects of BBL are less cultural and even more physical which is more deadly and harmful. It is one of the most harmful surgeries in the world with an equally long recovery period. While celebrities have access to the best surgeons, more and more women die from BBL. "A survey taken from almost 700 surgeons worldwide showed that 3% of the surgeons had a patient pass away after the procedure. The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons explained that BBLs hold the highest mortality rate, with one in 3,000 patients passing away after receiving the surgery."
Plus, women can get addicted to plastic surgery and keep going for it until it becomes botched.
Perhaps, the best lesson we can take is that we are not meant to look the same way. Thick, slim, with wide hips, without wide hips, with big breasts or small breasts, big butt or flat butt, we can accept ourselves for who we are and not be pressured to join a uniform 'cult-like' appearance.
