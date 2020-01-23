Bright, white teeth give you the confidence to share your smile and not only are white teeth beautiful, but they're also a signal that your mouth is in really good health.

People get colored teeth for different reasons, ranging from age, poor dental health, foods you consume and other things. Do you know you can whiten it without going through any surgery? Some people use specialized teeth whitening strips and fluids that can eradicate teeth stains quickly but they aren't totally safe.

There are home remedies to get white teeth overnight so that you can have the smile you have always wanted. If you want to whiten teeth in an hour or want to get white teeth overnight without undergoing in-house whitening procedures, this article would help you to achieve your teeth whitening result in both natural and safe ways.

1. Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is very effective at pulling stain off the teeth

Activated charcoal binds with any material it contacts. That is why activated charcoal is very effective at pulling stain off the teeth. However, activated charcoal does not bind with stains alone but with other vital minerals in the mouth. As a result, using activated charcoal has raised concerns among those who want to get white teeth overnight.

What you need to do is wet the toothbrush and dip it in the charcoal. Brush your teeth with this using gentle circular motions for two minutes. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with water.

2. Banana peel

Banana peel contains minerals that helps in teeth whitening

Banana peel contains minerals like manganese and potassium that help in teeth whitening. Cut the banana peel into small pieces. Take a piece and rub the inside of it on your teeth. Rub gently all over your teeth for a minute or two. Rinse your mouth with lukewarm water.

3. Baking soda and lime juice

Baking soda is mildly abrasive in nature and helps eradicate surface stains on the teeth. Baking soda has natural teeth whitening property. That is why baking soda is one of the active ingredients in some commercial toothpaste. Lemon juice is slightly acidic in nature and helps to remove teeth discoloration. It is also a natural antiseptic agent.

Mix the baking soda and lemon juice. With the toothbrush, apply this paste on your teeth. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes and then rinse your mouth with water.

4. Snack on strawberries and cheese

You can think of strawberries as nature's teeth polishers. Strawberries produce an enzyme called malic acid, which is said to keep teeth white, according to studies. Cheese, on the other hand, contains a type of lactic acid that helps zap tooth decay.

5. Coconut oil

Coconut Oil helps in keeping your breath fresh

Coconut oil is mostly known to be beneficial for skin and hair health. The lauric acid present in coconut oil eliminates the plaque-causing bacteria in the teeth. It also helps in keeping your breath fresh. Rub some coconut oil on your teeth with your fingers. Ensure you do not swallow it. Rinse with adequate water and follow with brushing.