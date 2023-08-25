ADVERTISEMENT
Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Temi Iwalaiye

Paper straws may be more harmful than plastic straws.

Paper straws have been found deadly [intrinsicpaperstraws]
Plastic straws make seabirds, fish, sea turtles, manatees, dolphins, and other animals sick when they get stuck in their noses, throats, and stomachs. To mitigate this, paper straws were made as the more environmentally friendly option.

However, a study discovered that paper straws contain toxic chemicals like poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which can be harmful to human health. The study reported by Sky News was conducted in Europe. They discovered that 18 out of 20 paper straw brands contained PFAS, with a lower frequency in plastic and glass versions.

Many companies like Starbucks sells coffee with paper straw [Starbuckstories]
The majority of paper and bamboo straws tested were found to contain PFAS, which are long-lasting and potentially destructive to human health. Paper straws, which are occasionally coated to repel water, were found to contain PFAS by researchers.

Following their discovery in the United States, the researchers sought to ascertain whether PFAS were present in plant-based drinking straws supplied in Belgium. They advised against the use of straws altogether while supporting steel straws.

It was frequently said that bamboo and paper straws are more environmentally friendly and sustainable than plastic ones. The inclusion of PFAS in these straws, however, implies otherwise.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

