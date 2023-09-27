ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Temi Iwalaiye

Sleep paralysis is feeling pressed down and unable to move or wake up while sleeping.

Causes of sleep paralysis [sleepcycle]
Causes of sleep paralysis [sleepcycle]

Recommended articles

What is sleep paralysis?

Sleep paralysis is a condition where a person is conscious but unable to move during the transition between wakefulness and sleep. It can cause temporary paralysis, such as a few seconds of inability to move or speak while experiencing pressure or choking.

Sleep paralysis episodes often involve hallucinations that are different from normal dreams, which can occur during sleep or upon waking.

ADVERTISEMENT

These hallucinations can be classified into three categories: intruder hallucinations, chest pressure hallucinations, and vestibular-motor (V-M) hallucinations.

Intruder hallucinations involves feeling there is a dangerous person or presence in the room, while chest pressure hallucinations may cause suffocation or sensations of someone sitting on your chest. Vestibular-motor (V-M) hallucinations has to do with out of body sensations and feelings of movements.

The cause of sleep paralysis is believed to be a disturbed rapid eye movement cycle, as it occurs during REM sleep when the brain normally paralyzes muscles, preventing the sleeper from executing their dreams.

Sleep paralysis is often a sign of a body's difficulty moving through sleep stages and is rarely linked to underlying psychiatric issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms have been attributed to unseen night demons, witches, or other supernatural creatures, but sleep researchers now believe it is a sign of body irregularity rather than underlying spiritual issues.

Sleep paralysis [sleepcycle]
Sleep paralysis [sleepcycle] Pulse Nigeria

Sleep paralysis affects up to four out of every 10 people, often first noticed when they are teenagers. It is believed to be genetic and can be influenced by factors such as lack of sleep, changing sleep schedules, mental conditions like stress or bipolar disorder, sleeping on the back, other sleep problems like narcolepsy (inability to control when one falls asleep) or leg cramps, drugs like ADHD medication, and substance abuse.

As to whether it is caused by witches, science cannot prove the existence of a spiritual realm. But since it is quite common and can be explained by science, it’s less likely to be caused by witches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatments for sleep paralysis may involve improving sleep habits, using prescribed antidepressants, treating mental health issues like stress and depression contributing to sleep paralysis, treating other sleep disorders like narcolepsy, treating leg cramps. It is crucial to sleep for six to eight hours every night.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

5 biggest culture shocks from around the world

5 biggest culture shocks from around the world

3 BY 4 Gourmet celebrates Africa’s culture with Street Food Celebration

3 BY 4 Gourmet celebrates Africa’s culture with Street Food Celebration

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Sleep paralysis: Caused by witches or a natural occurrence?

Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

Irish Board launches €1m Spirits campaign in Nigeria

itel's Love Always on CSR initiative enriches education in Nigeria

itel's Love Always on CSR initiative enriches education in Nigeria

Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

Ralph Lauren fragrances unveils CKay as face of the world of Polo Franchise

Nigerian brand Gia Bridals dazzles with collections at New York Fashion Week

Nigerian brand Gia Bridals dazzles with collections at New York Fashion Week

5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

How to make 'Chanko Nabe' soup Japanese sports personalities use for weight gain

How to make 'Chanko Nabe' soup Japanese sports personalities use for weight gain

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Almost all women have some unevenness in their breasts [Pinterest]

All the scientific reasons your breasts are not equal in size

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]

‘I started using the pill after sex because I don’t trust men’  - Single woman

Over 25% of Nigerian fathers tested by DNA were not the biological fathers [educationweb]

Over 25% of the men who requested DNA tests weren’t biological fathers - Report

Lightening, whitening, and brightening creams vary [CNN]

The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams