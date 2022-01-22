Simple home remedies that can help whiten your teeth

Many factors cause the teeth to become yellow and lose their shine. Some foods stain your enamel, and plaque buildup can contribute to the yellowing of your teeth. You don't have to resort to chemicals to whiten your teeth, below are natural teeth whitening remedies compiled for you.

1. Hydrogen peroxide

Unlike other chemicals, hydrogen peroxide is a natural bleaching agent that kills bacteria in the mouth. It can be found in mouthwash, and it has been used for years to disinfect wounds. Hydrogen peroxide can be purchased over the counter, and an excellent way to use it is as a mouthwash before you brush your teeth. You can mix it with water to dilute it before use.

2. Baking soda

Baking soda contains natural whitening properties, and it is a common ingredient in your commercial toothpaste. It helps to scrub away tooth stains, and it creates an alkaline atmosphere in your mouth which prevents the growth of harmful bacteria.

Baking soda won't whiten your teeth overnight, but it will improve the appearance of your teeth over time. You can mix baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to create your own teeth whitening paste. For more guidance, check online for the recommended amount to mix.

3. Eat veggies and fruits