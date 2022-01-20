Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

Some people say that brushing your teeth first thing in the morning is best since you'll have less chance of tooth staining from food and drinks later on during the day. Others say it doesn't really matter when you do it as long as you do it at least twice a day. But what do experts say about when you should brush your teeth?

Why brushing before breakfast may be better?

When you sleep, the bacteria in your mouth releases acid that can damage the enamel of your teeth. Brushing after you wake up eliminates that morning breath and protects your enamel from any acid in your food. Brushing before breakfast is also known to jumpstart your saliva production, and saliva helps you break down food.

According to experts, the best time to brush your teeth is an hour after eating breakfast, especially after eating acidic foods. If you brush immediately after having breakfast, you'll be covering your teeth with remnants of acidic food and weakening your enamel.

Some of the worst foods for your enamel include orange juice pastries and bread. Waiting sometime after breakfast before brushing is the best way to protect your enamel. In addition, you can chew sugar-free gum or drink water after eating to clean your teeth before you brush.