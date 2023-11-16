ADVERTISEMENT
For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Sex between two consenting adults is good for the overall well-being of the body.

Some sex positions can harm your prostate health
As humans, we get bored of monotony and try to spice things up by trying new positions to keep the game interesting.

According to findings, some sex positions may place more pressure on the prostate, and when engaged in frequently can lead to the development of certain prostate conditions.

Also, individuals with certain prostate conditions may find these positions uncomfortable.

Always listen to your body and communicate openly with your partner. Here are a few positions that may potentially place more pressure on the prostate:

1. Deep penetration positions: Positions that allow for deep penetration may put more pressure on the prostate. Examples include positions like doggy style or positions where the receiving partner's legs are pulled back towards their head.

Though these positions may be fun it’s important to practice them in moderation as they can place a lot of pressure on your prostate.

2. Reverse Cowgirl: This position involves the receiving partner facing away from the penetrating partner. While some enjoy this position, it can potentially put more pressure on the prostate due to the angle of penetration.

3. Cowgirl: In the cowgirl position, the receiving partner is on top, facing the penetrating partner. Like reverse cowgirl, this position can lead to deep penetration and may exert more pressure on the prostate.

It's important to emphasize that the impact of these positions can vary from person to person, and what may be uncomfortable for one individual might not be for another.

If you feel any sex position is putting too much pressure on your prostate limit the way you engage in it for the well-being of your prostate.

Regular medical check-ups are also important for maintaining overall health, including prostate health.

