Scientists say exercising in tight gym wear might kill you, here’s why

The plastics found in our gym wear are derived from oil and often contain harmful chemicals like phthalates and bisphenols.

A recent study found high levels of BPA, a chemical linked to health issues like asthma, heart disease, and obesity, in many popular sports bra and athletic wear brands.

The Centre for Environmental Health in the United States (CEH) sent legal notices to eight brands after testing showed their clothing could expose wearers to up to 40 times the safe limit of BPA, based on California's strict chemical safety laws.

The study found that the oil in our sweat can pull harmful chemicals out of the plastic in our clothes, making them more likely to be absorbed by our skin.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham discovered that your body's oil can absorb chemicals from plastics you come into contact with because perspiration contains oil, and this oil has a lipophilic chemical nature that promotes the chemicals in plastic to dissolve and spread.

This study also focused on a type of chemical called "brominated flame retardants," which are used to make fabrics fire-resistant but can also cause health problems like thyroid issues, hormone disruption, and brain problems.

