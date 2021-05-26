Ringworm: Here are the possible causes and home remedies for this skin infection

But that is not the case, as it caused by a type of fungus called tinea. This fungus known as tinea lives on the dead tissues of the skin, including the nails and hair.

So, you may want to ask where does the name, ringworm, come from? Well, ringworm is known to cause a red, scaly, itchy patch on your skin. And over time, it takes the shape of a circle or a ring; or even several rings: This is where the name "ringworm" comes from.

What are the causes of ringworm?

Upon contacting human or animal skin, the organism in the parasitic fungi starts to multiply; this is when a ringworm infection develops.

That being said, the followings are possible ways to contract ringworm infection:

However, here are five home remedies to help get rid of ringworm

1. Soap and water

One of the difficulties of treating ringworm is that it has the ability to spread and infect other parts of the body. However, in other to prevent ringworm from spreading or infecting other areas of the body, keep the skin as clean as possible.

And to do this, rinse the infection with soap and warm water once or twice daily. Remember to dry the skin fully, as fungus is known to thrive in moist areas. Also, do not forget to clean the skin before applying any other home remedy.

2. Coconut oil

When it comes to curing ringworm, the effectiveness of coconut oil cannot be overemphasized. And this is because of the Lauric Acid contained in it, which acts as a powerful anti-fungal agent.

As a matter of fact, the Lauric Acid found in coconut oil will kill the ringworm fungus and soothe the skin. This allows for a quick and gentle healing process that is safe for both children and pets.

3. Aloe Vera

Research findings have shown that aloe vera contains six antiseptic agents that exhibit antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral activities.

And to eliminate ringworm with aloe vera, apply the gel from the plant onto the ringworm patch three or four times daily.

4. Apple cider vinegar

If apple cider vinegar is known for anything, it is because of its anti-fungal properties. Apple cider vinegar is very effective when it comes to getting rid of ringworm. Just apply it directly to the infected area of the skin and it will provide an acidic environment in which the fungi that cause the ringworm cannot thrive.

A regular usage of apple cider vinegar will lead to the complete elimination of the fungi.

5. Turmeric

Mix turmeric with a small amount of water or coconut oil until it forms a paste and apply gently to the skin. Leave it to dry before washing off with warm soapy water.