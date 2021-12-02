Causes and treatment of pubic odor

But when the odor starts having a foul scent, then there should be cause for alarm. Because it can be very embarrassing, especially when it is noticed and commented on by someone else.

Be that as it may, there are other factors that can also lead to this disorder. Read on to see more causes of abnormal vaginal odor

Causes of vaginal odor

1. Poor hygiene

As funny as this may sound, there are women who do not change their clothes and underwear regularly. As a matter of fact, some of them find it difficult to change their underwear after exercise.

Attitudes such as these may lead to a foul odor in the bikini area.

Also, if a woman does not shower regularly, it can lead to the inflammation of the vaginal area which can cause vaginal odor.

2. Sweating

Although this is unknown to many, sweat can either produce salt and water or apocrine protein and fats. Apocrine sweat, which produces the latter, comes from the sweat glands, the hair follicles from the underarms, and pubic hair.

However, medical science explains that bacteria are more attracted to proteins and fats which causes the bad smell.

3. Diet

Some food that can lead vaginal odor. And they include garlic, curry, onions, spices, and coffee.

Meanwhile, eating these foods may help a patient's vaginal area to smell better: pineapple, kiwi, blueberry, strawberry, mango, green tea, and cucumber.

4. Cancer

One of the most common concerns of a cervical cancer patient is also vaginal odor.

5. Sexually-transmitted disease (STD)

Apart from herpes, smelly genitalia can also be caused by STDs like syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.

6. Vaginal douching

Although it is believed that douching (cleaning out the inside of the vagina with water or other mixtures of fluids) is not harmful to the pH balance of the sensitive area, the chemicals found in some formula used for washing the bikini area may cause irritation and infection, which can lead to having a foul smell.

7. Sexual intercourse

While the women’s' genitalia has an acidic pH level, men's seminal fluid is alkaline. The interaction of these two during sexual intimacy can sometimes lead to bad odor.

Treatment of vaginal odor

1. Watch your diet

2. Use perfume

Although using perfume too close to your vagina is a bad idea, it is, however, advisable to put a dab of it on the inside of each of your thighs, roughly six inches from the vulva area; as this will help counter any possible odor.

3. Use wet wipes

When using wet wipes, it is advisable to make use of wet wipes that are fragrance-free. A good example of such is baby wipes because they tend to use fewer chemicals and often have fragrance free options.

And remember to only clean your vulva. Don't put wet wipes, wash clothes and soap inside your vagina.

4. Wash regularly

It is important to know that you need to shower and wash regularly to smell good.

However, how often you do this depend on your body because everyone is different. Nevertheless, you will probably need to wash at least every two or three days.

5. Use the right soap

In as much there's no specified soap for washing your sensitive area, using the wrong types of can cause irritation and bad odor.

Try as much as you can to avoid soaps that are heavily perfumed as they may contain too many unnatural ingredients or have antibacterial properties. Because they upset the natural balance of your body.

Instead, use natural soaps, especially the ones that are labeled as being fragrance-free.