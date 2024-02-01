Popular soaps and lotions banned in Nigeria

Last year, the National Agency for Food Drugs, Administration, and Control (NAFDAC) put circulars on some banned lotions and seized some banned soups. Though much still needs to be done, this is a welcome development.

Banned Soaps:

Crusader soap

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Mekako antiseptic soap

Pulse Nigeria

Montclaire soap

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Amira Soap

Banned Lotion

Sheesha Beauty Cream

Pulse Nigeria

Dona White Extra Whitening Lotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Airee Beautycare Night Cream

Armilla Beauty Kak-ELL Pigment Booster

Here's why you should avoid these:

Mercury poisoning: These banned soaps and lotions contain mercury, which can cause serious health problems like:

Skin damage (rashes, discolouration)

Organ damage (kidneys, liver)

Brain damage (memory loss, depression)

Birth defects

When you are shopping for soaps and lotions, NAFDAC warns that you need to look out for and avoid these ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

Betamethasone, hydroquinone, and mercury. They are potent steroids and skincare ingredients that should only be used under medical supervision.

Betamethasone can cause high blood pressure, cataracts, infections, and Cushing's syndrome.

Hydroquinone is used in prescription medicines for skin conditions but should only be used under medical supervision.

Mercury is toxic and should not be used in cosmetic products, as it can cause skin discolouration and organ damage.

Nigeria still has a long way to go. Tanzania’s Standards Board created a comprehensive list of banned skincare products. Here are a few products banned in Tanzania for being harmful that are popular in Nigeria:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tura soap and lotion

Skin Success Fade Cream Regular

Palmer's Skin Success Cream

Fair and White Whitening Cream and Soap

Clear Essence Maxi-Tone Fade Cream

Fashion Fair Gel Plus

Skin Success Gel