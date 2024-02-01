Popular soaps and lotions banned in Nigeria
Next time you're shopping, avoid these soaps and lotions.
Last year, the National Agency for Food Drugs, Administration, and Control (NAFDAC) put circulars on some banned lotions and seized some banned soups. Though much still needs to be done, this is a welcome development.
Banned Soaps:
- Crusader soap
- Mekako antiseptic soap
- Montclaire soap
- Amira Soap
Banned Lotion
- Sheesha Beauty Cream
- Dona White Extra Whitening Lotion
- Airee Beautycare Night Cream
- Armilla Beauty Kak-ELL Pigment Booster
Here's why you should avoid these:
- Mercury poisoning: These banned soaps and lotions contain mercury, which can cause serious health problems like:
- Skin damage (rashes, discolouration)
- Organ damage (kidneys, liver)
- Brain damage (memory loss, depression)
- Birth defects
When you are shopping for soaps and lotions, NAFDAC warns that you need to look out for and avoid these ingredients:
Betamethasone, hydroquinone, and mercury. They are potent steroids and skincare ingredients that should only be used under medical supervision.
Betamethasone can cause high blood pressure, cataracts, infections, and Cushing's syndrome.
Hydroquinone is used in prescription medicines for skin conditions but should only be used under medical supervision.
Mercury is toxic and should not be used in cosmetic products, as it can cause skin discolouration and organ damage.
Nigeria still has a long way to go. Tanzania’s Standards Board created a comprehensive list of banned skincare products. Here are a few products banned in Tanzania for being harmful that are popular in Nigeria:
- Tura soap and lotion
- Skin Success Fade Cream Regular
- Palmer's Skin Success Cream
- Fair and White Whitening Cream and Soap
- Clear Essence Maxi-Tone Fade Cream
- Fashion Fair Gel Plus
- Skin Success Gel
Finally, your skin is such an important organ of your body, treat it with care.
