Pimple-free skin for under ₦6,000? Kiss pimples goodbye with these 5 products
Pimples, acne, and acne scars can be a major source of embarrassment for many people. But it doesn't have to be that way.
Here are five products that are less than ₦6,000 that will get rid of your pimples for good:
Neutrogena Clear Pore (₦5,900 on Jumia)
Neutrogena Clear Pore contains benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid. These two ingredients are powerful acne fighters. Benzoyl peroxide kills bacteria that cause acne, while salicylic acid exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells that can clog pores.
You can use Neutrogena Clear Pore as a monthly mask or a daily cleanser. If you're using it as a mask, apply it to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off. If you're using it as a cleanser, massage it into your damp skin.
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion (₦6,000 on Jumia)
If you have acne, it's important to use a moisturiser that won't clog your pores, like Cetaphil. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a great option for people with acne. It's non-comedogenic, non-greasy, and fragrance-free.
Apply Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion to your face and body after cleansing. This will help to keep your skin hydrated and prevent it from becoming dry and irritated.
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution (₦3,800 on Jumia)
Salicylic acid is a chemical exfoliator that helps to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. It's also an anti-inflammatory, so it can help reduce redness and swelling.
To use The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, apply it to your face after cleansing and before moisturizing. Avoid using it around your eyes and mouth.
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser (₦4,200 on Jumia)
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser is a gentle cleanser that is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin. It contains ceramides, which help to strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss.
To use CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, massage it into your damp skin and rinse it off with water.
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% (₦3,900 on Jumia)
Azelaic acid is a keratolytic agent, meaning it helps shed dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. It's also an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent.
Azelaic acid can be used to treat acne. It's generally safe for all skin types, but it may cause some irritation in people with sensitive skin.
To use The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%, apply a thin layer to your face after cleansing and before moisturizing. Avoid using it around your eyes and mouth.
How to use these products together
You can use these products together to create a simple and effective acne treatment routine.
Morning routine:
- Cleanse your face with CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser or Neutrogena Clear Pore
- Apply The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%.
- Apply Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion.
Evening routine:
- Cleanse your face with CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser.
- Apply The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution.
- Apply Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion.
If you're using Neutrogena Clear Pore as a mask, you can use it once a week in the evening after cleansing and before moisturising.
Most of these products are currently on sale because of Jumia’s Black Friday sales, so you should get them now. It's also important to be patient when using these products. It may take several weeks or even months to see results. But if you're consistent with your routine, you should eventually see a clear improvement in your skin.
