ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPepsodent

Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas

Recommended articles

The oral health campaign' Pepsodent Talk to a Dentist Activation' is designated for 20 communities in nine states, including Lagos, Rivers, Plateau, Ogun, Kano, FCT, Delta, Edo, and Bayelsa. The program, which kicked off on July 6, 2023, at Pakoto Secondary School, Ifo, Ogun State, was concluded on November 7, 2023.

Speaking on the rationale behind the initiative, Business Lead, Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever Nigeria, Oiza Gyang, explained that the program was initiated to bring oral health care services and other oral health promotional activities to underprivileged and under-served areas to reduce the burden of untreated oral diseases as envisaged by the FDI World Dental Federation.

Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas Pulse Nigeria

Gyang stressed that the company remains committed to promoting oral health for children and adults as it intends to take the campaigns to virtually all the rural communities in Nigeria.

She noted that statistics further revealed that 90% of the world's population suffer from at least one form of oral disease in their lifetime, which negatively impacts causing pain, discomfort, social isolation, and loss of confidence.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Dental Association(NDA), Dr. Oluwole Olusanya, noted that the essence of the campaign is to deepen the knowledge of good oral hygiene practices by encouraging and educating young pupils across the country.

"We are here to teach them how to brush their teeth properly, find out those who have teeth infection, offer some treatment to them and refer those who need more advanced treatment to dental centres around the state," Olusanya said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas Pulse Nigeria
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas
Pepsodent deepens consumer engagement, takes oral health campaign to schools and communities in underserved areas Pulse Nigeria

He explained that it was gladdening to note that the level of consciousness for oral hygiene among Nigerians has increased considerably since the take-off of the initiative by the professional body and Unilever Nigeria.

Also speaking, Assistant Category Manager - Oral Care, Chinonyerem Opara, explained that the decision of Unilever as a company to embark on the campaign to communities is borne out of the need to transform individuals who were once unaware of the importance of oral hygiene into advocates for healthier smiles.

Opara noted that the company is committed to changing the narrative by ensuring that those residing in rural communities receive oral healthcare when confronted with any oral disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that the research has shown that oral health care is often found in urban areas as against rural areas where most of the world's population resides. She said this situation has left the underserved and underprivileged living in rural communities with a relatively high burden of untreated oral diseases.

Speaking during one of the activations, the Principal, Sanmori Senior Comprehensive High School, Josephine Salako, noted that the initiative by Pepsodent and NDA would go a long way to create much-needed awareness about oral hygiene. Salako pointed out that the dental check-up for the pupils would undoubtedly have a multiplier effect on families and society.

She expressed appreciation to the management of Unilever Nigeria and the Nigerian Dental Association for giving hope to the less privileged, noting that this is another unique way of giving back to society.

Other places where activations were held include Makoko Community Yaba, Lagos State, Ogoni Community, Ogoni, River State, Community Secondary School, Elikkpokpowdo, Rupokwu, River State, Ode-Itsekiri Community, Warri South, Delta State and Owhelogbo Grammar School, Owhelogbo, Delta State and over 1 million community residents and school children were reached with this oral health campaign.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByPepsodent

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

Pepsodent takes oral health campaign to schools, communities

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

How Volcan Tequila brought ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ to the heart of Lagos!

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Did you know the origin of maid of honour is linked to evil spirits?

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

Toke Makinwa's birthday outfit costs over ₦7 million, find out all the details here

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

Jayden is a popular baby name in Nigeria now, but what does it really mean?

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

5 reasons suya is best sold at night in Nigeria

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

11 smart ways to make your man give you money

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

Country where students don't write exams until after 9 years of schooling

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

How to step out of your comfort zone and make friends as an adult

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

DIY Recipes: How to make your own margarine at home

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why you keep waking up in the middle of the night [Saatva]

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Natural foods that brighten your skin tone

Natural foods that brighten your skin tone

Using bleaching creams can permanently damageyour skin [DailyTrust]

The dangers of using bleaching creams and how to repair the damage

Koko by Khloe is know for big bum [Instagram/KokobyKhloe]

Butt Obsession: We asked 5 men why they love a big backside