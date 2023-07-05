ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Temi Iwalaiye

Can men really make their penises longer?

What are the ways to have a longer penis? [Carol Yepes/Getty Images]
What are the ways to have a longer penis? [Carol Yepes/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Many men have an inflated notion of what a "normal" penis size is. The majority of men who believe their penises are too small actually have normal-sized penises.

The reality is that your penis is considered average size if it measures 5 inches (13 cm), the size of a pencil, or longer when erect.

It is only when the erect penis measures less than 3 inches (about 7.5 cm) that it is deemed tiny. The medical term is micropenis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s look at the ways you can enlarge your penis, but note that the majority of the popular penis-enlargement methods aren't effective, and some can harm your penis permanently.

This is the most popular, it is advertised everywhere. These typically include drugs, lotions, herbs, hormones, or vitamins that are supposed to grow the penis. These products are not effective and may even be dangerous.

These exercises, known as jelqing, which involves stroking the tissues of your penis, straining the skin to produce "micro-tears" that, after healing, have an engorged appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although this procedure seems safer than others, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that it makes the penis longer. It can also result in the production of scars, discomfort, and deformities.

A stretcher or extender device, sometimes known as a penile traction device, is fastened to the penis during stretching to apply gentle strain.

With the use of these devices, lengths have reportedly increased by half an inch to over two inches (or one to three cm) in a few trials. You must dedicate at least four to six hours per day to achieve results. They can also be quite uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pumps are occasionally employed to treat erectile dysfunction because they suck blood into the penis, causing it to expand.

A penis might appear temporarily larger with a vacuum pump. However, overusing one might weaken erections by harming the elastic tissue in the penis.

Penis enlargement surgery is becoming popular. Studies on surgeries to extend or thicken the penis have shown conflicting findings regarding patient satisfaction, safety, and effectiveness.

Surgery may, at most, result in a small increase in penile size or give the non-erect penis a slightly longer appearance. However, the real length of the penis is unaffected. In the worst-case scenario, risks from surgery could include infection, scarring, or a loss of feeling or function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cysts, pimples, lumps, or other abnormalities may also appear on some men's penis.

The most frequent side effect of trying penis enlargement methods involves a variety of physical aches and pains that may be accompanied by bruising, inflammation, or both.

Surgery carries the risk of subsequent, more serious effects. Injecting any drug into the penis without first allowing the body to acclimate to the procedure could result in internal injury or blood vessel obstruction, which could cause scars, sickness, pain, and diminished sexual arousal.

Except you have a micropenis, you should be wary of penis enlargement methods.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Here's proof that the semovita we consume is plastic free

Here's proof that the semovita we consume is plastic free

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

5 foods runners should avoid

5 foods runners should avoid

The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

5 old Nigerian traditions that are still practised today

Lagos Continental wins 2 prestigious industry awards for 2023

Lagos Continental wins 2 prestigious industry awards for 2023

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Nigerian woman collapses during Guinness World Record attempt for longest full-body massage

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Who wore it best? Diane Russet and Akut Akech, Adekunle Gold and Marcus Rashford rock similar outfits

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Why dogs smell your private areas [Dodo]

5 reasons dogs always sniff people's butts and crotches

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

How Ovulation Calculators Can Help You Conceive A Boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy