Penis enlargement: 5 safe and unsafe ways to have a longer penis

Many men have an inflated notion of what a "normal" penis size is. The majority of men who believe their penises are too small actually have normal-sized penises.

The reality is that your penis is considered average size if it measures 5 inches (13 cm), the size of a pencil, or longer when erect.

It is only when the erect penis measures less than 3 inches (about 7.5 cm) that it is deemed tiny. The medical term is micropenis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s look at the ways you can enlarge your penis, but note that the majority of the popular penis-enlargement methods aren't effective, and some can harm your penis permanently.

1. Creams and pills

This is the most popular, it is advertised everywhere. These typically include drugs, lotions, herbs, hormones, or vitamins that are supposed to grow the penis. These products are not effective and may even be dangerous.

2. Jelqing

These exercises, known as jelqing, which involves stroking the tissues of your penis, straining the skin to produce "micro-tears" that, after healing, have an engorged appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although this procedure seems safer than others, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that it makes the penis longer. It can also result in the production of scars, discomfort, and deformities.

3. Stretching

A stretcher or extender device, sometimes known as a penile traction device, is fastened to the penis during stretching to apply gentle strain.

With the use of these devices, lengths have reportedly increased by half an inch to over two inches (or one to three cm) in a few trials. You must dedicate at least four to six hours per day to achieve results. They can also be quite uncomfortable.

4. Vacuum pumps

ADVERTISEMENT

Pumps are occasionally employed to treat erectile dysfunction because they suck blood into the penis, causing it to expand.

A penis might appear temporarily larger with a vacuum pump. However, overusing one might weaken erections by harming the elastic tissue in the penis.

5. Surgery

Penis enlargement surgery is becoming popular. Studies on surgeries to extend or thicken the penis have shown conflicting findings regarding patient satisfaction, safety, and effectiveness.

Surgery may, at most, result in a small increase in penile size or give the non-erect penis a slightly longer appearance. However, the real length of the penis is unaffected. In the worst-case scenario, risks from surgery could include infection, scarring, or a loss of feeling or function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you try to enlarge your penis?

Cysts, pimples, lumps, or other abnormalities may also appear on some men's penis.

The most frequent side effect of trying penis enlargement methods involves a variety of physical aches and pains that may be accompanied by bruising, inflammation, or both.

Surgery carries the risk of subsequent, more serious effects. Injecting any drug into the penis without first allowing the body to acclimate to the procedure could result in internal injury or blood vessel obstruction, which could cause scars, sickness, pain, and diminished sexual arousal.