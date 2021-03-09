The palm tree is arguably the richest tree on earth when it comes to natural endowments. It is blessed with a lot of priceless resources, which among them is the palm kernel oil.

Palm kernel oil is extracted from palm fruit. It is dark black in colour and distinguishes itself with a unique strong taste and smell.

Popular for its healing properties across the southern and eastern part of Nigeria, palm kernel is known to offer numerous health benefits that help prevents and heal life-threatening illnesses.

It is also useful for cooking as it is free of cholesterol. As a matter of fact, medical practitioners do advise people suffering from heart problems and high cholesterol level to make use of palm kernel oil when cooking because it is more beneficial to their health.

According to recent studies, the dark black oil is primarily composed of fatty triglycerides, with approximately 80 percent saturated fats and 20 percent unsaturated fats. And it can be found in a number of products, including margarine, vegetable oil, and shortening, creamers, chocolate and ice cream.

Here are seven priceless health benefits of palm kernel oil

1. It is a great remedy for epilepsy

Alternative medicine has shown that palm kernel oil is a wonderful solution when it comes to treating convulsion in kids. Its healing properties help combats the effect of epilepsy attack, as well as offering great relief.

2. Palm kernel oil helps prevent aging

Palm kernel oil is a rich antioxidants agent that contains vitamin E. And vitamin E, coupled with the antioxidants properties in it, help prevent the signs and symptoms of aging.

Observation has also shown that the use of palm kernel oil does not only prevent fine lines, it helps delay sagging and wrinkled skin. And according to research findings, palm kernel oil offers protection from the adverse effects of UV rays and several other toxic substances.

3. Palm kernel oil increases hair growth

Palm kernel oil has not only shown amazing results, in terms of growth, when applied to the hair, it also encourages thicker hair as well as preventing hair fall.

In addition, palm kernel oil nourishes the hair and makes it stronger than usual as a result of the conditioning it provides.

4. It helps to detoxify the body

Palm kernel oil does not only remove toxins from the body, it also purifies every cell of the body as well as rejuvenating them.

5. It helps in softening the skin

Apart from being an anti-aging agent, palm kernel oil also helps in making the skin soft without the skin getting greasy in appearance.

This is why most soap and cream industry have continued to make use of its oil as ingredients when producing their products.

Providing comprehensive benefits that are often overlooked, palm kernel oil helps in combating itchy skin, as well as providing relief to ragged cuticles.

6. It helps in controlling blood pressure

Studies have shown that also helps control the free flow of blood from the heart to other organs of the body. And by so doing, it helps in keeping the blood pressure under control, thereby preventing the risk of hypertension.

7. It tackles body odor

Owing to its unique strong smell, palm kernel oil helps tackle body odor when it is applied to the skin on a regular basis.