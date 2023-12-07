ADVERTISEMENT
One Wellness Centre hosts exclusive brunch and tour event

Temi Iwalaiye

One Wellness Centre hosts exclusive brunch and tour event showcasing advanced fertility and wellness services

One wellness centre hosts brunch and tour
One wellness centre hosts brunch and tour

One Wellness Centre, a fully licensed, ultra-modern, integrated Fertility and Wellness Clinic, opened its doors to an exclusive group of women for a brunch and tour event. The event was held on Saturday, November 25 at the One Wellness Clinic, Number One Building, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guests during the tour
Guests during the tour Pulse Nigeria

The event kicked off with guests going on a tour of the cutting-edge facilities and witnessing firsthand the advanced technology and equipment that One Wellness Center has integrated into its services.

The tour showcased the center's commitment to providing a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. Guests were also treated to finger food and flavoured water.

Guests during the tour
Guests during the tour Pulse Nigeria

The clinic boasts a state-of-the-art facility that combines the latest technological advancements and a commitment to creating a serene environment. The centre is dedicated to offering a unique and holistic approach to well-being, ensuring the peace of mind of its clients.

The centre adheres strictly to global and national medical ethics and confidentiality standards, providing a trustworthy and secure environment for its clients. This commitment underscores the clinic’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in healthcare practices.

Guests during the tour
Guests during the tour Pulse Nigeria
"We are thrilled to have hosted this exclusive brunch and tour event, providing a glimpse into the innovative and compassionate healthcare services we offer at One Wellness Center. Our commitment is to implement advanced technology and a peaceful environment for all our clients. We believe in not just treating conditions but nurturing overall well-being." Jean Nassar, Fertility Specialist, at One Wellness Center.

The One Wellness Center brunch and tour event served as an opportunity to connect with the community of women and to educate more women on their options and fertility solutions. The clinic’s state-of-the-art facilities, and unique approach to well-being sets it apart in the Nigerian healthcare landscape.

