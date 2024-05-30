ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian woman Hauwa Ojeifo receives $24 million grant from Melinda Gates

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian women's mental health advocate, Hauwa Ojeifo is the recipient of $24 million grant from Melinda Gates on behalf of women.

Hauwa Ojeifo and Melinda Gates [amazon/womendeliver]
Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, pledged $240 million to a group of 24 global leaders to distribute to organisations they believe "do urgent, innovative, and impactful work to improve women’s mental health and overall well-being."

Hauwa Ojeifo was one of the global leaders selected to disburse $24 million. Hauwa posted her appreciation on Instagram and pledged to work to improve women’s mental health.

I am so incredibly honoured and grateful to partner with Melinda French Gates through Pivotal Ventures to advance women's rights globally.

As one of 12 members of a diverse group of select global leaders, I will have the privilege (and immense responsibility) of allotting a dedicated $20 million fund to women's rights issues in the United States and around the world.

The charitable organisations will include organisations working to improve women's health and well-being, and for me, particularly mental health, psychosocial disability rights, and their intersecting issues.”

Hauwa Ojeifo is a mental health advocate who has overcome her mental health challenges, and now her life purpose is to help other women. She experienced bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorder during her teenage years, which led her to consider taking her own life. Ojeifo also experienced sexual abuse in 2014.

This made her launch She Writes Woman is a mental health helpline in Nigeria that provides a 24-hour support line for women in distress or seeking to talk about their mental health and symptoms, as well as teletherapy and virtual support groups.

Ojeifo's organisation also offers a support group called Safe Place in six Nigerian states that offers shelter and protection for women who have been victims of sexual abuse.

ALSO READ: 5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

Her work hasn't gone unrecognised, she has received numerous recognition and awards. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation named Ojeifo its Changemaker Award winner for 2020 for her work with She Writes Woman. She was the only female Queen's Young Leader in 2018 from Nigeria by the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Hauwa Ojeifo's selection as one of 24 global leaders is another honor in her work supporting women's mental health.

