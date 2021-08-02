Grow your hair by exploring these food ingredients in your kitchen

What you need to make your hair longer is right in your kitchen. Food ingredients that you never thought of are effective in stimulating your hair growth.

Today's article will highlight some food ingredients that would do the magic to your hair growth but have been sitting in your kitchen all this while.

1. Eggs

This food is one of the most effective when it comes to hair growth. Eggs are rich in zinc, sulfur, iron, phosphorus, iodine, and protein which help nourish the hair follicles and encourage healthy hair growth. You can rub the egg white into your hair and allow to sit for 30 minutes then rinse off with mild shampoo or whisk egg whites with olive oil and honey together. Apply to your hair and leave it on for 20 minutes then rinse off with shampoo.

2. Garlic

Garlic stimulates new hair growth and boosts blood circulation. It is also antibacterial which means it fights dandruff-causing fungus. To enjoy its awesome benefits, crush three cloves of garlic and boil in 3 tablespoons of coconut oil or olive oil. Allow it cool and apply it to the hair concentrating on the roots. Repeat this growth treatment 3 times every week.

3. Onion juice

It contains sulphur that boosts collagen production in the tissues and helps in the re-growth of hair. Due to its rich antibacterial properties, it can fight dandruff and improve the general condition of your hair. To make a pack for your hair, combine two tablespoons of onion juice with one tablespoon of honey and apply it to your hair from the root to the tips. Rinse off with mild shampoo and water then repeat the process twice every week.

You could also do an onion rinse. Simply boil some water with chopped onion and allow it to cool down. Rinse your hair with it after shampooing.

4. Banana

Banana contains vitamins like potassium, Vitamins A, E and C which supports hair growth. It moisturizes your hair and helps prevent hair loss as well. To use banana for your hair, mash one ripe banana into a paste and massage into your hair. Cover it with a shower cap and allow it to stay on for 45 mins. Repeat the process once every week.

5. Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper is the same as the ground pepper in your kitchen. It contains capsaicin which irritates your scalp when applied. This irritation increases blood flow to your hair thereby improving its growth.