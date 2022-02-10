Two weeks before his wife’s return from a trip abroad, he ate nothing other than the scrotum of a goat. The day she finally arrived, he couldn’t go beyond the first round when she was just getting started. Poor guy!

You don’t have to be that guy. There are actually natural foods to help you last longer in bed.

Why people don’t last long in bed?

1. Physical and emotional stress/ ill-health

People don’t last long in bed due to reasons like stress, depression, weakness, ill-health, hormonal imbalance, and so many other reasons. If you have premature ejaculation and don’t take the time to eat natural foods to help you last longer in bed, your condition may not improve at all.

2. Alcohol

Do you know that too much alcohol does not encourage longevity in bed? Sadly, many people believe that if they get drunk, they can make love all night. Firstly, because they are drunk and tired, the possibility of lasting at all becomes rather slim. Also, in the long run, their sex drive and longevity in bed are reduced.

Pulse Nigeria

How to last longer in bed?

Apart from eating natural foods to help you last longer in bed, there are other things you can do to help you become a master in the bedroom.

• Are you in the mood?

You must get yourself in the mood for sex, otherwise, no matter what your partner does to turn you on, you will not last long in bed.

• Foreplay

Lovemaking starts from the desire and the teases before the main act. Foreplay can prolong sex and help you last longer in bed. The important thing is to find out what your partner likes and administer it excellently. Once you have helped your partner achieve orgasm, no one will be watching the clock to see how long you last!

• Medication

This is not really the aim in this article, as we want to tell you about natural foods to help you last longer in bed. Medications should be taken as a last resort when other options have failed.

• Slow and steady wins the race

let’s be frank, sex requires intense amounts of energy. Enjoy it, don’t rush to finish. Put a lot into every touch and every kiss.

• Masturbation

Unpopular opinion: masturbation can buy you time. To get in the mood for sex, you can masturbate first before she arrives. It will get you started and also take the urgency out of the way.

• Eat natural foods to help you last longer in bed

The right foods will help boost your longevity in bed. Hopefully, you will even beat your own record. Nutrition can help you last longer in bed!

How to use food to last longer in bed?

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed are mostly fruits and vegetables. You have to make sure you pack your diet full of these whole foods. It all starts and ends with nutrition!

These are the natural foods to eat if you want to last longer in bed:

Red Grape

The red grape is nature’s Viagra. Red grape contains boron, which helps in the production of estrogen and testosterone. An increase in the production of these two hormones means you get into the mood for sex without effort. If you have an appointment for the bedroom at night, start in the morning to eat your red grapes.

Be prepared. An alternative is drinking red wine (preferably non-alcoholic), red grape juice or any wine that is majorly made of red grape.

Pulse Nigeria

Banana

Banana is a great longevity booster for men. If you want super-firm erections, bananas are the way to go. Eating lots of bananas will ensure that when you need an erection, you’ll have a strong one.

Pulse Nigeria

Yoghurt

This is a great one for the ladies. Yoghurt helps to balance the PH level of the vagina, so include it in your diet if you want to improve your sex life.

Pulse Nigeria

Spicy foods

Spicy foods can improve the sex drive of both men and women because they dilate blood vessels and increase blood flow. You can also increase the production of testosterone and improve sex drive with spicy food. Also, spicy foods are vasodilators. They can relax your body, reduce blood pressure, etc. These two alone are enough to get you started.

Avocados

Avocados give you energy for anything including sex. This wonder fruit is rich in folic acid.

Spinach: Spinach is rich in magnesium, which helps to dilate blood vessels to allow easy flow of blood all over the body (and to the penis when you need it).

Watermelon

Just like spinach, watermelon also relaxes the blood vessels, which, in turn, increases sexual arousal.

Meat: healthy meat helps to improve your blood flow especially beef, chicken, and pork. Increase in blood flow means an increase in sex drive.

Pulse Nigeria

Nuts

Walnuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, tiger-nuts, coconut, dates, are natural foods to help you last longer in bed. Walnut gives double the result.

Kunu drink aya AKA tiger nut milk

Date is a natural aphrodisiac, so if you mix dates, tiger-nuts and coconuts and blend them together to extract the juice, the drink is sure to fire your libido, whether you’re a man or a woman.

What these foods do, basically, is to relax your mind, open up your veins, and get your body working properly. These foods will relax your body and improve blood flow, which is essential for arousal. Most importantly, these natural foods to help you last longer in bed will improve your overall health.

It’s not too late to add these foods to your 2019 meal plan.