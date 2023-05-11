The sports category has moved to a new website.
Mr. Alhassan's Fight Against Cancer: How you can help

#FeatureByBlessMi: Blessmi is proud to support Mr. Alhassan's fundraiser. Our platform makes it easy for anyone to donate towards his treatment and other medical bills.

Mr Alhassan is currently in Dubai for cancer treatment, funded by family and friends. He requires PET scans every 3 months, weekly medications, and monthly Calcium Treatment with Blood Tests, costing an average of USD $4000/PET Scan, USD$1300/week, and USD $750/month respectively. His Oncologist has recommended a new treatment plan, a combination of Immunotherapy and Chemotherapy to give him a fighting chance. You can donate to his Blessmi fundraiser here.

Blessmi is proud to support Mr. Alhassan's fundraiser. Our platform makes it easy for anyone to donate towards his treatment and other medical bills. With just a few clicks, you can make a difference in his life and the lives of his loved ones.

Mr. Alhassan's courage and resilience are an inspiration to us all. Let's come together and support him in his fight against cancer. Every donation counts, and together we can make a difference. Head over to Blessmi.com to donate now and help Mr. Alhassanwin this battle. Thank you for your support!

