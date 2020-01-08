Mouth ulcers are open sores that appear on the lips, cheeks and the floor of the mouth, which gives rise to a great deal of pain and discomfort in your oral cavity.

If you are prone to mouth ulcers, you may have noticed that you usually get them when you are extremely stressed. Sometimes, mouth ulcers can be an indication of nutritional deficiency. Taking a course of multivitamins can help get rid of the ulcers and also keep them at bay.

Irrespective of the causes, an ulcer in the mouth can be very annoying and uncomfortable. The good news is it can be treated with some homemade items. Today's article will expose you to the homemade remedies for mouth sores.

1. Honey

Due to the antibacterial qualities of honey, it can act as a very effective remedy for ulcers. It provides moisture and prevents it from becoming dry. It also reduces irritation and swelling. All you need to do is take some raw honey and apply it to the ulcers. You can also add some turmeric to it to speed up the healing process. Apply it every few hours for relief.

2. Saltwater

This one is probably the most recommended home remedy for ulcers. Water has a soothing effect and Salt has antiseptic properties and can help to heal the ulcer faster. Just take a glass of lukewarm water and add a tablespoon of salt to it. Gargle thoroughly with this solution and repeat after a few hours.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil treats ulcers naturally due to its extensive antimicrobial components the medium-chain fatty acids. Anti-inflammatory compounds present in coconut oil reduces swelling and pain. All you need to do is dab a cotton ball in some virgin coconut oil and apply it on your ulcers. Repeat this after every few hours.

4. Toothpaste

Antimicrobial properties of toothpaste helps in killing the infection that causes mouth ulcers. Also, toothpaste has a cooling effect on the ulcer which prevents it from burning and causing discomfort. Take some toothpaste on a Q-tip and apply it to the ulcer. Leave it on for some time and then rinse your mouth. Repeat this till the ulcer disappears.

5. Orange juice

The key to this remedy is getting a lot of vitamin C into your body. It has been seen that vitamin C deficiency can result in mouth ulcers. Also, vitamin C boosts your immune system and helps your body fight all kinds of infections, including mouth ulcers. Drink two glasses of orange juice every day till the ulcer heals.