Stomach ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or part of the small intestine. Stomach ulcers are also known as peptic or gastric ulcers.

According to Wikipedia, stress ulcer is defined as a single or multiple mucosal defects which can become complicated by upper gastrointestinal bleeding physiologic stress.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that an ulcer occurs when tissue in an area of the mouth, stomach, esophagus, or other parts of the digestive system becomes damaged.

And as a result, the area gets irritated and inflamed and creates a hole or sore. Ulcers are at risk of bleeding, so those occurring in the stomach and intestinal tract need to be monitored.

Causes of ulcers include:

an infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria

long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines and ibuprofen

Stress and spicy food can also exacerbate the symptoms of an ulcer. Although they do not cause ulcers, they can make the situation worse by increasing the amount of stomach acid produced.

Though ulcers can be treated with traditional medicine, there are natural remedies that also soothe.

Check out these 3 natural remedies you should know!

Yoghurt

Probitotics are the living bacteria and yeast that provide healthy and important microorganisms to your digestive tract and yoghurt is one of them. Most yogurts contain active cultures, lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, that can help digestion by balancing out bad bacteria with good bacteria.

If you’re on antibiotics, these yoghurts can be especially helpful because they replenish the good bacteria that your meds have eliminated from your body, preventing diarrhea.

In a study conducted in Sweden, people who ate fermented milk products like yoghurt at least three times a week were much less likely to have ulcers than people who ate yoghurt less often.

Castor oil compress

You can calm a painful ulcer with a castor oil “pack” applied to your abdomen. Castor oil can reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and heal tissues beneath the skin, and a compress is easy and inexpensive to make.

Place a towel in castor oil until completely saturated. Squeeze to remove any extra liquid and avoid dripping. Cover the painful area on your abdomen, then top with a dry towel and a hot-water bottle for added pressure. Leave the pack on for up to one hour.

Castor oil is a multi-purpose vegetable oil that people have used for thousands of years. It’s made by extracting oil from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant. Ricinoleic acid, the main fatty acid found in castor oil, has impressive anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that when castor oil is applied topically, it reduces inflammation and relieves pain.

Aloe Juice

You might use aloe vera gel for sunburns and other skin problems, but did you know that the plant’s juice can work its soothing magic on your inflamed stomach lining too?

Aloe vera is a thick green cactus-like plant which was once grown abundantly as weed, is now, a plant of high medicinal value. Although the medicinal uses of aloe vera trace its history into the ancient Egyptian times, the advent of technology has brought it in limelight.

It is extensively used in almost everywhere; let it be skin treatment, hair care or any health issue, aloe vera finds a cure for all.

Aloe vera has been proven to be beneficial in case of wound healing, as it promotes the formation of blood vessels and thus boosts the healing process.

The natural lining of the stomach protects it from damage however, this thick layer can be reduced by many ways like a bacterial infection, long-term intake of drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen, or excessive acidity in the stomach, which results in painful sores called ulcers.

The lesions in the stomach lining can be cured by the use of aloe vera because of its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory activity.