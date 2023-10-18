My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

The hot flashes were the worst part of my perimenopausal years. It was truly challenging! I also suffered from insomnia and erratic mood swings. My mood would fluctuate from happiness to anger and then to sadness.

Around age 51, I fully transitioned into menopause. Even at this stage, I still have hot flashes and insomnia at times, which can be as frequent and intense as the perimenopausal phase. Many women like me grapple with insomnia, anxiety and mood swings during menopause.

I certainly don't miss my monthly flow, nor did I miss all the years I spent enduring PMS cramps. I'm fortunate to have a supportive husband and daughters who have been very supportive of me throughout this journey. I'm deeply grateful for the gift of them.

If you’re concerned about what menopause would be like for you, I think it is important to have a discussion with your doctor because experiences vary. I know women who had very few challenges during menopause, and if you're one of them, consider yourself fortunate.

One surprising thing I noticed during my menopause was that my skin became much drier. This came as a shock to me, as I’ve always had oily skin growing up. But my biggest disappointment was my sex life. I had vowed that I would never become one of those old women who stopped having sex when they got older but unfortunately, I experienced vaginal dryness.

I consulted a gynaecologist who prescribed a special medication but that didn’t help as much as I had hoped. Sex remained very painful and ironically, I started avoiding it as much as possible. Fortunately, my husband, who has also aged, does not pressure me about it.