ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

Anna Ajayi

In recognition of World Menopause Day, we spoke to a middle-aged woman who shared her journey through menopause.

Menopause can be one of the most challenging phases in a woman's life. [Pinterest]
Menopause can be one of the most challenging phases in a woman's life. [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

The hot flashes were the worst part of my perimenopausal years. It was truly challenging! I also suffered from insomnia and erratic mood swings. My mood would fluctuate from happiness to anger and then to sadness.

Around age 51, I fully transitioned into menopause. Even at this stage, I still have hot flashes and insomnia at times, which can be as frequent and intense as the perimenopausal phase. Many women like me grapple with insomnia, anxiety and mood swings during menopause.

I certainly don't miss my monthly flow, nor did I miss all the years I spent enduring PMS cramps. I'm fortunate to have a supportive husband and daughters who have been very supportive of me throughout this journey. I'm deeply grateful for the gift of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re concerned about what menopause would be like for you, I think it is important to have a discussion with your doctor because experiences vary. I know women who had very few challenges during menopause, and if you're one of them, consider yourself fortunate.

One surprising thing I noticed during my menopause was that my skin became much drier. This came as a shock to me, as I’ve always had oily skin growing up. But my biggest disappointment was my sex life. I had vowed that I would never become one of those old women who stopped having sex when they got older but unfortunately, I experienced vaginal dryness.

I consulted a gynaecologist who prescribed a special medication but that didn’t help as much as I had hoped. Sex remained very painful and ironically, I started avoiding it as much as possible. Fortunately, my husband, who has also aged, does not pressure me about it.

I'm 60 now and still get hot flashes, but having a supportive family has made the experience much more manageable for me.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing