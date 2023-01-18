ADVERTISEMENT
Men who love sport cars might have small p*nises, research finds

Temi Iwalaiye

A study has shown that men who love and drive sport cars have small penises.

Love for sports cars might be a sign of a small penis [Weelee]
Love for sports cars might be a sign of a small penis [Weelee]

You would recall this year that Men’s Rights Activist, Andrew Tate posed beside his car, to which climate activist, Greta Thumberg said that he has a small dick, well, it might actually be true.

200 men between the ages of 18 and 74 were questioned by a team from the Department of Experimental Psychology at the University College London.

For the "first time," the researchers at University College London believe they have established "a casual psychological relationship" between fast cars and small penises.

The study is titled 'Small Penises and Fast Cars: Evidence for a Psychological Link.' The men were then questioned about a variety of goods and how they made them feel, as well as if they would have liked to buy a sports car.

The researchers gave these men false information about how long an average penis is and told them that their penises were way smaller.

The researchers stated, "In this experiment, we changed what individuals believed about their own penis size, relative to others."

"We gave them false information, stating that the average penis size was larger than it, in fact, is, reasoning that, on average, these males will feel that relatively and subjectively their own penis was smaller."

Then they asked them if they wanted different products.

As per the study: "These facts and questions were buried amongst other items giving information and asking for product ratings so that our hypothesis was masked from participants."

The conclusion was that men who were made to believe they had small penis liked sportscars.

"We found that males, and males over 30 in particular, rated sports cars as more desirable when they were made to feel that they had a small penis," the study said

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

