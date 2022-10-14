The concept involves involuntary contractions in the genitals and an intense sensation way above normal level. An extended orgasm usually lasts for 15 to 30 minutes. Typically, an orgasm involves 9 to 12 contractions just imagine having thousands of involuntary orgasms.
Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm
Extended orgasm is of Taoist or tantric origin and are way bigger than multiple orgasms.
The entire clitoris is sensitive, however, the left upper quadrant of the clitoris seems to be particularly sensitive. For, men it is the apex of their penis that's the most sensitive.
How to give her extended orgasms
Play enjoyable music! Make sure she’s calm, settled and lies down with her legs outstretched.
Caress underneath the hood of the clit, the vaginal opening and the perineum slowly and lightly is a good way to get started
Start by applying a lot of force with your hands and massaging her thighs. Say a lot of sweet words. After a while, reduce the intensity and redirect a little focus to the genitals, but slightly.
Apply lubricant with one hand below the woman's backside up to her clitoris.
Then, continue with light and gently strokes, alternating with fingers and lube for the desired effect.
