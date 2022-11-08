To expand its reach and improve accessibility to wellness products and services, leading pharmaceutical company, Medplus has officially unveiled its 90th store. The flagship store located on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos was launched in grand style with staff, customers, Influencers and friends on Friday, 4th of November, 2022.
Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store
#FeatureByMedplus
Recommended articles
The new facility is equipped with various sections offering drugs, cosmetics, confectionaries, Mother care and baby products, nutrition supplements, and other non-drug products. The outlet which will provide a 24-hour service adds to Medplus’ inclusion approach to modern healthcare.
Health experts were on the ground to give wellness examinations, screenings and advice on blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, and heart health tips. Attendees were offered free Hepatitis tests, blood sugar tests, and BMI checks to assess their wellness status.
Some of the Medplus team in attendance at the Medplus 90th store launch were Medplus Brand and Marketing Manager, Adedamola Odogiyon, Ife Bakare, Head of Strategy and Innovation, Ekerete Ntiaidem, Head of Sales and Operations. The event also had notable influencers including Lifestyle content creator and Medical Doctor,, Akin Faminu, Fitness expert Ekemini Ekerette (Kemen Fitness), and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bamike Adenibuyan (BAMBAM). Guests were treated to good music, food, drinks and free consultations. .
Medplus is a retail pharmacy organisation in the distribution and retailing of locally manufactured and imported drugs, wellness and beauty products, consultation, and counseling for customers by well-trained pharmacists. The organisation was established in 1993 with the mission to provide wellness products for Nigerians. It has since grown into a health and beauty pharmaceutical chain with store locations across various regions of the country. The organisation seeks to continuously expand across the country to ensure that its services are easily reached by all.
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMedplus
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng