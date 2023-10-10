MAC Cosmetics collaborates with TOMS to launch spectacular fashion show!

The event took place on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Hook Bar & Grill in Victoria Island. The launch not only showcased TOMS' stylish and sustainable footwear collection but also featured the extraordinary makeup artistry by MAC Cosmetics on all the runway models.

The fashion show, hosted by Taymesan, featured TOMS' sustainable and versatile footwear collection, elegantly crafted to suit various styles and occasions. Five promising Nigerian designers, including Daltimore, 21 Wool Street, Goblin and Coal, Studio Bonitta, and Ile Fara, lent their creative expertise to the runway, showcasing the adaptability of TOMS' footwear to different fashion sensibilities.

MAC's makeup artists worked tirelessly to create unique and awe-inspiring looks that perfectly complemented each designer's collection. Their artistry left the audience in awe, demonstrating the transformative power of makeup in the world of fashion.

TOMS underscored its commitment to charity and community engagement by welcoming a distinguished guest, Adenike Oyetunde, the visionary founder of Amputees United Initiative and The Gratitude Hub.

Additionally, the talented dancers from The Dreamcatcher Dance Academy graced the stage with a showstopping performance, sharing the spotlight and dancing with Adenike. It was an unforgettable moment.

The TOMS launch was a remarkable affair that brought together fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and industry leaders like Powede, Eki Ogunbor, Hardcore Lawal, Tayo Faniran, Dami Twitch and Enioluwa, to witness the fusion of style, sustainability, and social impact. Their presence definitely added to the glitz, glamour and excitement of the event.

The collaboration between MAC Cosmetics and TOMS was a perfect fusion of beauty, fashion, and social responsibility, symbolising the power of fashion to inspire change and make a difference in the world.

MAC Cosmetics is proud to have been part of TOMS' grand entrance into Nigeria, and we look forward to continuing to inspire and empower through makeup and fashion.

